Every 2-3 months NIA arrests terrorists in Hyderabad: MoS Home G Kishan Reddy on calling city 'safe zone of terrorists'

"There are places in the country where terror activities are on a rise. If an incident takes place in Bengaluru, Bhopal, its roots are traced to Hyderabad. State police, NIA have arrested terrorists in Hyderabad on an interval of every 2-3 months in the past. I did not say anything wrong," Reddy told reporters.
Despite severe criticism from his political opponents, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Saturday looked undeterred over his statement calling Hyderabad a "safe zone of terrorists".
"There are places in the country where terror activities are on a rise. If an incident takes place in Bengaluru, Bhopal, its roots are traced to Hyderabad. State police, NIA have arrested terrorists in Hyderabad on an interval of every 2-3 months in the past. I did not say anything wrong," Reddy told reporters.
1. What G Kishan Reddy said
Talking to a newspaper on Friday, he had called Hyderabad as a terror safe zone.
"Wherever in the country, a terrorist incident happens, its roots are in Hyderabad," he said.
Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, earlier in the day, slammed the newly-elected MP from Secunderabad for his statement and said the BJP sees terrorists wherever Muslims live.
Reacting to Owaisi's comments that Muslims need not to afraid by Modi's return to power as Constitution safeguards their rights, Reddy said he does not need Owaisi's certificate over minorities.
"Our PM has worked and will work for Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas to strengthen the nation," Reddy said.
2. Owaisi slams Reddy
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday criticized the newly- appointed Union Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy for linking Hyderabad with terrorism and alleged that the BJP sees terrorists whereever Muslims live. Talking to a newspaper, Reddy, MP from Secunderabad, had on Friday said: "Wherever in the county, a terrorist incident happens, its roots are in Hyderabad."
He also called Hyderabad a terror safe zone. Reacting to Reddy's statement, Owaisi said, "He has spoken in a disgraceful manner even before taking charge. Talking like this in an irresponsible manner does not suit a minister. But we expect them to talk like this because whereever they (BJP) see Muslims, they see terrorists."
3. Bad for business: TRS
Calling Hyderabad a terror-safe zone sends out a wrong message, said Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) on Saturday.
"The statements given by the newly appointed Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy, categorizing Hyderabad as a safe zone for terror sends a very wrong signal to investors and businesses which are planning to invest in the state," TRS leader Abid Rasool Khan told ANI.
This comes after G Kishan Reddy, who was recently appointed as the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, said that Hyderabad city had become a safe zone for terrorists and the Centre would take appropriate action.
"Wherever in the county a terrorist incident happens, its roots are in Hyderabad," Reddy had said adding that people from Myanmar and Bangladesh were staying in the Old City illegally and the union home ministry will take an action.
Reacting further to the newly appointed minister's remarks, Khan said, "We have nothing against government taking action against terrorist. I can assure everybody that Hyderabad is one of the safest places in the country and friendliest environment for carrying out businesses."