Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more

INDIA
DNA Web Desk | May 20, 2026, 03:20 PM IST
1.A Century of Legacy:
Essel Group has achieved a historic milestone by completing 100 glorious years of delivering value across the globe. From its humble beginning in 1926, it has grown into a multi-faceted global conglomerate.
2.Humble Beginning:
The journey began in Adampur in 1926 as a small grain trading business. Over time, it transformed into a powerful business empire with diverse global operations.
3.Leadership and Vision:
Led by Shri Jagannath Goenka and driven by the visionary leadership of Dr Subhash Chandra, along with Shri Jawahar Goel, Shri Laxmi Narain Goel and Shri Ashok Goel, the group has successfully carried its legacy across generations.
4.Global Impact and Legacy:
The group has contributed significantly to India’s economic growth, created industries and employed over 10 million people, leaving behind an 'Impression of a Century' worldwide.
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5.Diverse Business Expansion:
Essel Group has expanded into multiple sectors, including packaging, entertainment, news, infrastructure, real estate, education, technology, lifestyle, and gold refineries, operating in over 190+ countries.