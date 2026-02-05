Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair's party with Jeffrey Epstein, list of Indians mentioned in newly released documents

3 . Deepak Chopra

Indian origin wellness Guru, Deepak Chopra' has found himself mentioned Deepak Chopra in the Epstein Files. He had met with Jeffrey Epstein on several occasions, even after Epstein's 2008 conviction. He also shared several emails to Epstein about Marla Maples, Donald Trump's second wife. There are several concerning email exchanges between he two. One such email contains, “Did she also drop the civil case against you?” Epstein replied, “YuP,” and Chopra wrote back, “Good." Another read, 'The universe is a human construct. No such thing. Cute girls are aware when they make noises.'