Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair's party with Jeffrey Epstein, list of Indians mentioned in newly released documents

INDIA
Vanshika Tyagi | Feb 05, 2026, 01:21 PM IST
1.Indian director Anurag Kashyap
Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been mentioned in the Epstein files as 'Bollywood Guy'. During a set of email exchanges between Jeffrey Epstein and individuals such as Giuseppe Bersani, Gino Yu, and Ornella Corazza, Anurag Kashyap was mentioned also mentioned as 'a Famous Bollywood Director'. However there no evidences of any link of Anurag Kashyap to the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein.
2.Zohran Mamdani's mother Mira Nair
In the fresh batch of documents, files released related to Jeffrey Epsetin, New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani's mother, filmmaker Mira Nair, had allegedly attended a party at convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell's house in 2009.
3.Deepak Chopra
Indian origin wellness Guru, Deepak Chopra' has found himself mentioned Deepak Chopra in the Epstein Files. He had met with Jeffrey Epstein on several occasions, even after Epstein's 2008 conviction. He also shared several emails to Epstein about Marla Maples, Donald Trump's second wife. There are several concerning email exchanges between he two. One such email contains, “Did she also drop the civil case against you?” Epstein replied, “YuP,” and Chopra wrote back, “Good." Another read, 'The universe is a human construct. No such thing. Cute girls are aware when they make noises.'
4.Nandita Das
Actor and filmmaker Nandita Das's name was also mentione in the Epstein files, in connection with a public event invitation listed in a newsletter sent to Epstein. Jeffrey Epstein was invited in a event, the Lake District Festival, on the shores of England's largest lake, by Jem Bendell, a professor of sustainability at the University of Cumbria. While Das was invited as a speaker there.