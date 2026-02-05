Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair's party with Jeffrey Epstein, list of Indians mentioned in newly released documents

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Richa Chadha slams Indian guru Deepak Chopra over his mention in Epstein files: 'If life makes you Deepak, be a Mohammad'

How may Anthropic AI impact IT industry in India? Will it cause damage TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HCL, Tech Mahindra? Will lakhs of tech professionals lose jobs?

Pitch to Get Rich: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra return for second season, here's how you can pariticapte

Who are Bajinder, Rohit? Two Khalistani operatives linked to separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun arrested in Delhi

'From NICU battles to today’s joy': Nick Jonas opens up about premature birth of Daughter Malti Marie

Can Bihar elections be cancelled? Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraj Party moves Supreme Court, seeks fresh polls

Revealed: Aishwarya Rai lost Miss India 1994 to Sushmita Sen due to..., the real reason will surprise you

Uttar Pradesh: Ganga Expressway set to become major economic hub, high-speed rail link, residential zones planned, here's all you need to know

Siddhant Chaturvedi teases Mrunal Thakur over her alleged relationship with Dhanush, says , 'Chennai wala...', leaves fans amused

Bitcoin crashes to 16-month low amid Donald Trump-linked geopolitical shock, will it breach $70,000 level?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Richa Chadha slams Indian guru Deepak Chopra over his mention in Epstein files: 'If life makes you Deepak, be a Mohammad'

Richa Chadha slams Indian guru Deepak Chopra over his mention in Epstein files

How may Anthropic AI impact IT industry in India? Will it cause damage TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HCL, Tech Mahindra? Will lakhs of tech professionals lose jobs?

How may Anthropic AI impact IT industry in India?Will lakhs of people lose jobs?

Pitch to Get Rich: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra return for second season, here's how you can pariticapte

Pitch to Get Rich: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra return for second

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair's party with Jeffrey Epstein, list of Indians mentioned in newly released documents

Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair

Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth, luxury cars, villas and more

Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth

Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style; See viral PICS

Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style

HomePhotos

INDIA

Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair's party with Jeffrey Epstein, list of Indians mentioned in newly released documents

US Department of Justice has released fresh tranche of Epstein files, with 3 million pages,180000 images and 2000 videos were posted. Are there any Indians mentioned in the Epstein files? From NYC Mayor Zohran Mamndani's mother Mira Nair to Indian director Anurag Kashyap, Indian in Epstein Files.

Vanshika Tyagi | Feb 05, 2026, 01:21 PM IST

1.Indian director Anurag Kashyap

Indian director Anurag Kashyap
1

Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been mentioned in the Epstein files as 'Bollywood Guy'. During a set of email exchanges between Jeffrey Epstein and individuals such as Giuseppe Bersani, Gino Yu, and Ornella Corazza, Anurag Kashyap was mentioned also mentioned as 'a Famous Bollywood Director'. However there no evidences of any link of Anurag Kashyap to the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein.

Advertisement

2.Zohran Mamdani's mother Mira Nair

Zohran Mamdani's mother Mira Nair
2

In the fresh batch of documents, files released related to Jeffrey Epsetin, New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani's mother, filmmaker Mira Nair, had allegedly attended a party at convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell's house in 2009.

3.Deepak Chopra

Deepak Chopra
3

Indian origin wellness Guru, Deepak Chopra' has found himself mentioned Deepak Chopra in the Epstein Files. He had met with Jeffrey Epstein on several occasions, even after Epstein's 2008 conviction. He also shared several emails to Epstein about Marla Maples, Donald Trump's second wife. There are several concerning email exchanges between he two. One such email contains, “Did she also drop the civil case against you?” Epstein replied, “YuP,” and Chopra wrote back, “Good." Another read, 'The universe is a human construct. No such thing. Cute girls are aware when they make noises.'

4.Nandita Das

Nandita Das
4

Actor and filmmaker Nandita Das's name was also mentione in the Epstein files, in connection with a public event invitation listed in a newsletter sent to Epstein. Jeffrey Epstein was invited in a event, the Lake District Festival, on the shores of England's largest lake, by Jem Bendell, a professor of sustainability at the University of Cumbria. While Das was invited as a speaker there.

TRENDING NOW

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Richa Chadha slams Indian guru Deepak Chopra over his mention in Epstein files: 'If life makes you Deepak, be a Mohammad'
Richa Chadha slams Indian guru Deepak Chopra over his mention in Epstein files
How may Anthropic AI impact IT industry in India? Will it cause damage TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HCL, Tech Mahindra? Will lakhs of tech professionals lose jobs?
How may Anthropic AI impact IT industry in India?Will lakhs of people lose jobs?
Pitch to Get Rich: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra return for second season, here's how you can pariticapte
Pitch to Get Rich: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra return for second
'From NICU battles to today’s joy': Nick Jonas opens up about premature birth of Daughter Malti Marie
'From NICU battles to today’s joy': Nick Jonas opens up about premature birth
Can Bihar elections be cancelled? Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraj Party moves Supreme Court, seeks fresh polls
Jan Suraj Party moves SC over Bihar elections, seeks fresh polls
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair's party with Jeffrey Epstein, list of Indians mentioned in newly released documents
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair
Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth, luxury cars, villas and more
Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth
Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style; See viral PICS
Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style
Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos show sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with minor girls, former Prince Andrew on floor, and more
Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos shows sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
IN PICS | Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta elegantly combine modern style with traditional Indian fashion
IN PICS | Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta elegantly combine modern
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement