Dwarka Expressway: India's first urban expressway is under construction, see pics

Dwarka Expressway will reduce the traffic burden and will also provide relief from air pollution.

India's first elevated urban expressway is being built in New Delhi-NCR at the cost of 9 thousand crores. Under the Bharatmala project, the work on this 29 km long Dwarka Expressway is expected to make it more convenient for people travelling from Delhi to Gurugram and other cities of Haryana. This will also reduce the traffic burden and will also provide relief from air pollution.

