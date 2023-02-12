Search icon
Dwarka Expressway: India's first urban expressway is under construction, see pics

Dwarka Expressway will reduce the traffic burden and will also provide relief from air pollution.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Feb 12, 2023, 08:10 PM IST

India's first elevated urban expressway is being built in New Delhi-NCR at the cost of 9 thousand crores. Under the Bharatmala project, the work on this 29 km long Dwarka Expressway is expected to make it more convenient for people travelling from Delhi to Gurugram and other cities of Haryana. This will also reduce the traffic burden and will also provide relief from air pollution.

See pictures of the expressway here: 

1. India's first tunnel

India's first tunnel
1/4

Flyovers are being built on top of flyovers on the expressway. Not only this but the country's first urban tunnel is also being built in this project. Its construction will be completed by the middle of this year. (Image- Twitter @nitin_gadkari)

 

2. Dwarka Expressway

Dwarka Expressway
2/4

The Dwarka Expressway will boost the connectivity of the western part of the capital with Gurugram. This will improve the traffic going towards Sohna Road, Golf Course Road and Golf Course Extension Road. (Image- Twitter @nitin_gadkari)

 

3. Dwarka expressway route

Dwarka expressway route
3/4

In Delhi, this expressway will start near Shiv Murti near NH-8, pass through Sector 88, 84, 83 and 99-103 of Gurgaon via Dwarka Sector-21 and reach Kherki Dola Toll Plaza. At the same time, Delhi airport will be connected through a tunnel on this expressway. (Image- Twitter @nitin_gadkari)

 

4. 4 multi-level interchanges being built

4 multi-level interchanges being built
4/4

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has tweeted that world-class infrastructure is being prepared in Delhi-NCR. Dwarka Expressway is being developed as the first advanced urban expressway in India. 4 multi-level interchanges (tunnel/underpass, elevated flyover and flyover over flyover) are being constructed in Dwarka Expressway. (Image- Twitter @nitin_gadkari)

