FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting married in Udaipur tomorrow? Viral video shows wedding preps underway

Has Union Budget 2026 impressions of 'Op Sindoor' as defence spending soars? Compare it with Pakistan's defence expenditure

Who is Laura F. Dogu? New US envoy arrives in Caracas as Washington moves to reopen embassy in Venezuela

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 2: Rani Mukerji film witnesses 50% growth, hits Rs 10 crore despite Border 2 mania

PM Modi's first reaction on FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2026: 'Roadmap for Viksit Bharat', watch

Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman announces major education push to make youth job-ready

Ram Charan feels 'blessed' after birth of twins, Upasana Konidela says their hope is to raise 'strong, compassionate' children

Bloodbath after Budget 2026: Stock markets crash, shares of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Gautam Adani's Adani Ports plummet

Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash: 'Get a life'

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces no change in income tax slabs for FY 26-27

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting married in Udaipur tomorrow? Viral video shows wedding preps underway

Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting married in Udaipur tomorrow?

Has Union Budget 2026 impressions of 'Op Sindoor' as defence spending soars? Compare it with Pakistan's defence expenditure

Has Union Budget 2026 impressions of 'Op Sindoor' as defence spending soars?

Who is Laura F. Dogu? New US envoy arrives in Caracas as Washington moves to reopen embassy in Venezuela

Who is Laura F. Dogu? New US envoy arrives in Caracas as Washington moves to reo

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan, See pics

Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan

9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories

9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more

HomePhotos

INDIA

Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan, See pics

Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for public viewing from February 3 to March 31, 2026. The inauguration included a special photoshoot of President Droupadi Murmu, capturing her amidst the vibrant seasonal blooms of the garden.

Anshika Pandey | Feb 01, 2026, 02:05 PM IST

1.Official inauguration at Amrit Udyan

Official inauguration at Amrit Udyan
1

President Droupadi Murmu opened the Amrit Udyan Winter Annuals Edition 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. She opens the garden to public access by standing at the main fountain, which serves as the garden's entrance point.

Advertisement

2.Walking through nature’s splendor

Walking through nature’s splendor
2

President Murmu walks through the vibrant and meticulously maintained flower beds of Amrit Udyan. The garden displays a wide range of flowers which show the seasonal changes through its vibrant blossom display.

3.Embracing the garden’s serenity

Embracing the garden’s serenity
3

President Murmu experiences the calming and refreshing ambience of Amrit Udyan through her walk among the flowering plants. The garden provides a distinctive area that allows visitors to experience nature within the historical boundaries of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

4.A moment of quiet reflection

A moment of quiet reflection
4

President Murmu spends time in the flower garden of Amrit Udyan for meditation purposes. The garden area will welcome visitors to see its attractions from February 3 to March 31 2026, operating six days each week.

Also read: 9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories

TRENDING NOW

5.The elegance of tradition

The elegance of tradition
5

The saree that President Murmu wore displays India’s cultural heritage through its traditional embroidery work, which the designers executed with high precision. The detailed craftsmanship adds a graceful touch to her dignified presence during the inauguration ceremony.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting married in Udaipur tomorrow? Viral video shows wedding preps underway
Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting married in Udaipur tomorrow?
Has Union Budget 2026 impressions of 'Op Sindoor' as defence spending soars? Compare it with Pakistan's defence expenditure
Has Union Budget 2026 impressions of 'Op Sindoor' as defence spending soars?
Who is Laura F. Dogu? New US envoy arrives in Caracas as Washington moves to reopen embassy in Venezuela
Who is Laura F. Dogu? New US envoy arrives in Caracas as Washington moves to reo
Mardaani 3 box office collection day 2: Rani Mukerji film witnesses 50% growth, hits Rs 10 crore despite Border 2 mania
Mardaani 3 box office collection day 2: Rani Mukerji film witnesses 50% growth
PM Modi's first reaction on FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2026: 'Roadmap for Viksit Bharat', watch
PM Modi's first reaction to Union Budget 2026 presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan, See pics
Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan
9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories
9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram
The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more
The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more
Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar: Bollywood actors who started their journey with TVF
Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh, Natalia Janoszek; players fighting for glory
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement