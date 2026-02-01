Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan, See pics

Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting married in Udaipur tomorrow? Viral video shows wedding preps underway
Has Union Budget 2026 impressions of 'Op Sindoor' as defence spending soars? Compare it with Pakistan's defence expenditure
Who is Laura F. Dogu? New US envoy arrives in Caracas as Washington moves to reopen embassy in Venezuela
Mardaani 3 box office collection day 2: Rani Mukerji film witnesses 50% growth, hits Rs 10 crore despite Border 2 mania
PM Modi's first reaction on FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2026: 'Roadmap for Viksit Bharat', watch
Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman announces major education push to make youth job-ready
Ram Charan feels 'blessed' after birth of twins, Upasana Konidela says their hope is to raise 'strong, compassionate' children
Bloodbath after Budget 2026: Stock markets crash, shares of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Gautam Adani's Adani Ports plummet
Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash: 'Get a life'
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces no change in income tax slabs for FY 26-27
INDIA
Anshika Pandey | Feb 01, 2026, 02:05 PM IST
1.Official inauguration at Amrit Udyan
President Droupadi Murmu opened the Amrit Udyan Winter Annuals Edition 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. She opens the garden to public access by standing at the main fountain, which serves as the garden's entrance point.
2.Walking through nature’s splendor
President Murmu walks through the vibrant and meticulously maintained flower beds of Amrit Udyan. The garden displays a wide range of flowers which show the seasonal changes through its vibrant blossom display.
3.Embracing the garden’s serenity
President Murmu experiences the calming and refreshing ambience of Amrit Udyan through her walk among the flowering plants. The garden provides a distinctive area that allows visitors to experience nature within the historical boundaries of Rashtrapati Bhavan.
4.A moment of quiet reflection
President Murmu spends time in the flower garden of Amrit Udyan for meditation purposes. The garden area will welcome visitors to see its attractions from February 3 to March 31 2026, operating six days each week.
Also read: 9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories
5.The elegance of tradition
The saree that President Murmu wore displays India’s cultural heritage through its traditional embroidery work, which the designers executed with high precision. The detailed craftsmanship adds a graceful touch to her dignified presence during the inauguration ceremony.