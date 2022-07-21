Draupadi Murmu: 5 firsts achieved by the new Indian President

Here is how the new Indian President ticked a lot of firsts.

Bharatiya Janta Party's Draupadi Murmu will be the new Indian President. She fought in the presidential elections against Congress party's Yashwant Sinha and came out victorious. She is the second woman to hold the highest office.

Murmu was a tribal leader from Rairangpur in the Mayurbhanj district in Odisha. Draupadi Murmu, born on June 20, 1958, hails from Uparbeda village of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha in a Santali tribal family to Biranchi Narayan Tudu.

In her entire career, Murmu has broken many stereotypes and made her way through a lot of firsts.