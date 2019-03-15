Don’t think there will be elections in 2024: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj

He was quoted saying by ANI: “Modi naam ki tsunami hai. Desh mein jagriti aayi hai. Mujhe lagta hai ki iss chunav ke baad 2024 mein chunaav nahi hoga, kewal yahi chunav hai. iss desh ke liye pratyashi jitwane ka kaam karenge. (Modi is a tsunami that has awakened the country. I believe there would be no elections in 2024 after this election is done. This is the ultimate election. Will work to make the hopefuls win.)"

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sakshi Maharaj on Friday predicted that there would be no elections required after the 2019 elections owing to the "Modi tsunami".

"I am an ascetic and I speak whatever comes to my mind and I am feeling that after these elections there will be no elections in 2024. There is only this election now and this is being fought on the name of the country," he said.

"In 2014 there was wave of Modi but in 2019 there is Tsunami of Modi and no power of the world can stop him from forming a government with complete majority," he added.

Sakshi Maharaj also claimed that there is awakening in the country and the forthcoming elections are going to be about the same.

"There are discussions happening in the whole country that country is because of the Modi. These elections are not about party but of the country. For the first time there is awakening in the country," he said.

Sachchidanand Hari Sakshi, popularly known as Sakshi Maharaj had won 2014 general elections from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao.