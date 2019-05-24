‘Don’t gloat over our defeat’: Salman Khurshid lashes out at those giving Cong ‘unsolicited advice’

This led senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid to say on Twitter: “Much unsolicited advice to us INC leaders who lost. Thanks. Wish it had more grace though. We have all won in the past. Our successors will again in future. Don’t gloat over our defeat. We retain the will to fight on. If we don’t succeed we will pave path to success for future.”

Sealing its phenomenal electoral victory, the Narendra Modi-led BJP crossed the 300 mark and was leading in one seat as counting for votes for 542 Lok Sabha seats neared its end on Friday.

The massive exercise began Thursday morning with early trends establishing the BJP's conclusive lead, making it evident that Modi's message, packaging muscular nationalism, security and Hindu pride, had worked wonders.

With the BJP riding a Modi wave that took it past its 2014 tally of 282, the opposition was left way behind with the Congress winning only 52 seats, two less than it needs for a Leader of Opposition post in the lower house and marginally more than the 44 it got in the last general elections.

