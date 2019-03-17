'Do we need enemies like Pak when we've Cong?' BJP slams Khera for saying MODI stands for Masood, Osama, Dawood and ISI

On Saturday, during a heated debate, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera made a remark about PM Modi on a TV channel which was mocked by the audience.
Khera claimed that MODI stood for Masood (Azhar), Osama (Bin Laden), Dawood (Ibrahim) and ISI (Pakistan’s Inter Services). His remark was condemned by the audience who stood up and said ‘shame, shame’ after being urged by the BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra to do so.
The BJP Twitter handle wrote: “Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera says that MODI stands for Masood, Osama, Dawood and ISI. Do we need enemies like Pakistan when we have Congress?”
Union Minister Piyush Goyal wrote: “Highly deplorable!! A leader like @narendramodi who is spearheading fight for national security by raising our own national esteem,be referred in such manner,is extremely objectionable. We strongly condemn such filthy language about elected @PMOIndia. People will Reply in elections.”
Union Minister Smriti Irani also slammed the party saying it neither ‘respected the country nor the dignity of the PM’s office’.
Nirmala Sithamaran said: “Shocking conduct by @INCIndia spokesperson. Demeaning & Disgraceful!”
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra further tweeted: “Today what the @INCIndia has said for their own Prime Minister is not only appalling,distasteful & dejecting but it in fact shows that once the largest party in India has become an irrelevant fringe today...Sad!!
1. PM asks supporters to take 'main bhi chowkidar' pledge
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday urged his supporters to take the 'main bhi chowkidar' (I too am watchman) pledge and said he was not alone in the fight against graft and social evils, drawing ridicule from Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
"Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.
He also posted a short video to drive home his message.
2. Rahul mocks PM
Soon after, Gandhi mocked Modi and tweeted, "Defensive tweet Mr Modi! You feeling a little guilty today" while a tagging a picture of Modi along with businessmen such as Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, Anil Ambani and Gautam Adani.
The Congress president earlier alleged that Modi only served the interests of his industrialist-friends.
Modi has often described himself as a "chowkidar" who would neither allow corruption nor get corrupted himself.
Gandhi has been repeatedly hurling the "chowkidar chor hai" (watchman is the thief) jibe at Modi to claim irregularities and favouritism in the Rafale fighter jet deal, a charge the BJP-led government has rejected.
