PM Modi inaugurates Grand Ayodhya Deepotsav, bank of Sarayu lights up with over 15 lakh lamps | In pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the record-breaking Deepotsav in Ayodhya on October 23.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Oct 23, 2022, 08:57 PM IST

Officials from the Guinness Book of World Records handed over the certificate to UP CM Yogi Adityanath as the Banks of River Sarayu, Ayodhya lit up with over 15 lakh lamps on Sunday (October 23). Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on the eve of the festival of Diwali. 

As the grand Diwali celebrations commence, here is a glimpse of the inaugural ceremony: 

1. Narendra Modi inaugurates Ayodhya Deepotsav

Narendra Modi inaugurates Ayodhya Deepotsav
1/5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Ayodhya Deepotsav. (Photo: ANI) 

2. Over 15 lakh lamps are lit

Over 15 lakh lamps are lit
2/5

Bank of River Sarayu lights up with over 15 lakhs lamps on Diwali eve. (Photo: Screengrab/Twitter @narendramodi)

 

3. PM says Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav coincides with Grand Diwali celebrations

PM says Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav coincides with Grand Diwali celebrations
3/5

Grand Diwali celebrations are coinciding with Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, said PM Narendra Modi on Sunday in his speech. (Photo: Screengrab/Twitter @narendramodi)

4. PM Narendra Modi conducts aarti

PM Narendra Modi conducts aarti
4/5

PM Narendra Modi conducts aarti at the banks of River Sarayu in Ayodhya on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

 

5. UP CM recieves the Guinness certificate

UP CM recieves the Guinness certificate
5/5

Officials from Guinness Book of World Records hand certificate to UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: File)

