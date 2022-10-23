PM Modi inaugurates Grand Ayodhya Deepotsav, bank of Sarayu lights up with over 15 lakh lamps | In pics

Officials from the Guinness Book of World Records handed over the certificate to UP CM Yogi Adityanath as the Banks of River Sarayu, Ayodhya lit up with over 15 lakh lamps on Sunday (October 23). Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on the eve of the festival of Diwali.

As the grand Diwali celebrations commence, here is a glimpse of the inaugural ceremony: