Markets across cities thronged by shoppers ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras, see PICS

Diwali 2022: Ahead of the festive season, people are rushing to markets to purchase various items.

Ahead of the festive season in India, markets across cities have been witnessing a huge rush these days. People are set to celebrate Dhanteras and Diwali this month. In Delhi, massive crowds thronged markets in various places like Lajpat Nagar, Sarojni Nagar and Sadar Bazar.

People celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the 'victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.'

Check pictures from across cities and see how people are shopping ahead of the festival of light.