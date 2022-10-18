Markets across cities thronged by shoppers ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras, see PICS

Diwali 2022: Ahead of the festive season, people are rushing to markets to purchase various items.
Ahead of the festive season in India, markets across cities have been witnessing a huge rush these days. People are set to celebrate Dhanteras and Diwali this month. In Delhi, massive crowds thronged markets in various places like Lajpat Nagar, Sarojni Nagar and Sadar Bazar.
People celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the 'victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.'
Check pictures from across cities and see how people are shopping ahead of the festival of light.
1. Chandni Chowk, Delhi
A sea of shoppers throng Bhagirath Palace market for shopping ahead of the Diwali festival, at Chandni Chowk, in Old Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)
2. Amritsar
People buy home decorative items from a shop ahead of the Diwali festival in Amritsar on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. (Photo: IANS)
3. Kolkata
A woman buys earthen lamps from a shop ahead of Diwali festival in Kolkata on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. (Photo: IANS)
4. Jaipur
A market decorated ahead of the Diwali festival in Jaipur on Tuesday. (Photo: IANS)
5. Delhi
People crowd at Diwali Bazar 2022 organised by The Blind Relief Association ahead of Diwali festival on Tuesday. (Photo: IANS)
6. Prayagraj, UP
Workers prepare eatable sugar-toys at a workshop, ahead of the Diwali festival in Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh on Monday, October 17, 2022. (Photo: PTI)