Diwali 2022: Ayodhya gears up to celebrate Deepotsav today, in PICS

Diwali 2022: This will be the sixth edition of the Deepotsav in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Ayodhya is all set to celebrate the Deepotsav on Sunday, October 23 with around 18 lakh earthen lamps which will be lit at Ram ki Paidi near the Saryu bank and other places.

The Deepotsav, the Diwali celebrations, includes fireworks, a laser show and the staging of Ramlilas. The sixth edition of the Deepotsav will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Check out how the preparations are in full swing in the city.