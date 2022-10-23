Diwali 2022: Ayodhya gears up to celebrate Deepotsav today, in PICS

Diwali 2022: This will be the sixth edition of the Deepotsav in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
Ayodhya is all set to celebrate the Deepotsav on Sunday, October 23 with around 18 lakh earthen lamps which will be lit at Ram ki Paidi near the Saryu bank and other places.
The Deepotsav, the Diwali celebrations, includes fireworks, a laser show and the staging of Ramlilas. The sixth edition of the Deepotsav will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Check out how the preparations are in full swing in the city.
1. 18 lakh earthen lamps
Locals arrange earthen lamps at Ram Ki Pauri in preparation for the 'Deepotsav celebrations, in Ayodhya on Saturday. People in large numbers visited Ram ki Paidi Saturday evening to have a feel of the Deepotsav.
The earthen lamps placed there were not lit and volunteers were seen urging the public to watch their steps.
Volunteers have been told to arrange 256 earthen lamps in a square and the distance between two squares will be approximately two to three feet, Deepotsav organisers said. (Photo: PTI)
2. PM Modi at Deepotsav
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali for the Deepotsav celebrations. Around 6.30 pm, the Prime Minister will witness an 'aarti' on the banks of the Saryu, which will be followed by the launch of the grand Deepotsav' celebrations by him. (Photo: PTI)
3. Laser show and fireworks
There will also be a laser show, 3D projection mapping show and fireworks at the Deepotsav. (Photo: PTI)
4. Russian artists perform Ramleela
Ramlila will also be staged by cultural troupes from other countries and states. At the Ram Katha park, Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshman and Lord Hanuman will be shown descending from a ‘pushpak vimana’. (Photo: ANI)
5. Preparations in full swing
The city has been beautified with hoardings and banners from the Ramayana period to take the visitors down history lanes on the festival of lights. (Photo: PTI)
READ | Diwali 2022: Know firecracker timings, rules, other govt norms in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities