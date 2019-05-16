'Didi will sweep West Bengal': Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah hail 'lioness' Mamata Banerjee

Taking to Twitter, Mufti hailed 'lioness' Mamata for speaking to BJP in the 'language it understands' and wrote, "Finally there's a lioness like Mamata who can speak the language BJP understands. Leaders like her, Mayawati and Priyanka Gandhi have shown gumption and stood up to the ruling party. These elections are a watershed moment for women in Indian politics entrenched in patriarchy".

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and her predecessor Omar Abdullah have extended support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is locked in a bitter fight with BJP, while questioning the Election Commission's decision to ban campaigning in the state from 10 PM today.

She also accused the Election Commission of being biased. "Bengal plunged into chaos and violence on Tuesday. Why did it take ECI 2 days to impose a ban on campaigning? Was it to facilitate PM's rallies? Such brazen bias by a constitutional body proves its subservient to the whims and fancies of BJP. How low will BJP stoop to wrest power?" her tweet read.