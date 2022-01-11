Delhi COVID-19 news: DDMA orders private offices to work from home, dine-in facilities in restaurants closed

Private banks, insurance companies, courier services, non-banking financial corporations and companies providing essential services will remain open.
Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed that all private offices shall be closed except those that come under the exempted category. Private banks, insurance companies, courier services, non-banking financial corporations and companies providing essential services will remain open.
1. Change in order
Earlier, the private offices were working with 50 per cent of workforce.
2. DDMA notification
"DDMA directs that in the territory of NCT of Delhi (outside Containment Zones), the following additional activities shall also be prohibited/restricted with immediate effect till further orders: (i) All Private Offices shall be closed, except those which are falling under the "Exempted Category". The practice of work from home shall be followed. (ii) All Restaurants and Bars shall be closed. However, restaurants will be allowed only for home delivery/takeaway of food items," the DDMA notification read.
3. New cases
Delhi reported 19,166 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, informed the state in a health bulletin on Monday.
4. People succumbed to COVID
As many as 17 people have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the national capital in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll at 25,177.
5. Bars and restaurants closed
Order to close bars and restaurants in Delhi, only takeaway allowed.