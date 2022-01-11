Delhi COVID-19 news: DDMA orders private offices to work from home, dine-in facilities in restaurants closed

2/5

"DDMA directs that in the territory of NCT of Delhi (outside Containment Zones), the following additional activities shall also be prohibited/restricted with immediate effect till further orders: (i) All Private Offices shall be closed, except those which are falling under the "Exempted Category". The practice of work from home shall be followed. (ii) All Restaurants and Bars shall be closed. However, restaurants will be allowed only for home delivery/takeaway of food items," the DDMA notification read.