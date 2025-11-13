Delhi Car Blast: Umar Nabi was a bright student, NEET-PG topper, assistant professor at Al-Falah University, was going to marry...

3 . Umar, part of 'white collar' terror module?

Three days before Delhi’s Red Fort explosion, he reportedly made his last call home, saying he would return soon. Investigators suspect he was part of a “white-collar” terror module of doctors allegedly involved in the blast. Investigators also link him to a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module, with plans to attack Ayodhya on November 25. His family denies any involvement. His family includes his mother, who reportedly did odd jobs to fund his education after his father became mentally unwell, and two brothers.