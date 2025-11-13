Delhi Car Blast: Umar Nabi was a bright student, NEET-PG topper, assistant professor at Al-Falah University, was going to marry...

Priyanka Chopra says Malti Marie had 'best time' with Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara while shooting for SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter: 'She went to...'
INDIA
Varsha Agarwal | Nov 13, 2025, 12:07 PM IST
1.Who was Dr Umar Nabi?
DNA tests have confirmed Dr Umar Nabi Bhat, a 36-year-old doctor from Pulwama, was driving the Hyundai i20 that exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort on November 10, 2025, killing 12 and injuring over 20 people. He was a medical doctor from Koil village in Pulwama, South Kashmir, and an Assistant Professor at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana.
2.Umar was a NEET-PG topper
Not many know, Umar was a brilliant student who topped NEET-PG and was a medical doctor from Koil village in Pulwama, South Kashmir. He completed his MD in General Medicine before joining as an Assistant Professor at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana. He was already engaged to a doctor in Srinagar and was going to marry her.
3.Umar, part of 'white collar' terror module?
Three days before Delhi’s Red Fort explosion, he reportedly made his last call home, saying he would return soon. Investigators suspect he was part of a “white-collar” terror module of doctors allegedly involved in the blast. Investigators also link him to a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module, with plans to attack Ayodhya on November 25. His family denies any involvement. His family includes his mother, who reportedly did odd jobs to fund his education after his father became mentally unwell, and two brothers.
4.Umar drove through several areas before Red Fort complex
The Delhi Police have CCTV footage from about 50 locations, showing that the Delhi blast accused, Dr Umar, had travelled through several areas of Delhi before reaching near the Red Fort complex on November 10, police sources said. According to the mapping by the Delhi Police, the blast accused had driven through several areas of Delhi before 3 pm. Dr Umar was captured on CCTV cameras on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
5.Delhi blast investigation: What we know so far?
Intelligence agencies revealed a larger terror conspiracy linked to the deadly more vehicles with explosives to carry out coordinated attacks across multiple locations. Around eight suspects were allegedly preparing to execute coordinated explosions at four locations, with each pair assigned to a specific target city. Among those under scrutiny are individuals linked to past terror cases, including Red Fort blast accused Dr Muzammil, Dr Adeel, Dr Umar, and Shaheen, according to ANI.