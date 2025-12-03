Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See STRIKING pics

1 . Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest

Delhi’s air pollution crisis pushed citizens to the streets in a powerful protest demanding clean and safe air. At Jantar Mantar, demonstrators gathered wearing masks and carrying oxygen cylinders to highlight how dangerous the air has become in the city.

The protest took place as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in several parts of Delhi crossed the severe mark, making it unsafe even for healthy individuals and extremely risky for those with respiratory conditions.