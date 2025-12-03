FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

INDIA

Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See STRIKING pics

Delhi witnesses a dramatic protest against toxic air. Demonstrators use oxygen masks, cylinders, and banners to demand clean air.

| Dec 03, 2025, 04:23 PM IST

1.Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest

Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest
1

Delhi’s air pollution crisis pushed citizens to the streets in a powerful protest demanding clean and safe air. At Jantar Mantar, demonstrators gathered wearing masks and carrying oxygen cylinders to highlight how dangerous the air has become in the city. 

The protest took place as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in several parts of Delhi crossed the severe mark, making it unsafe even for healthy individuals and extremely risky for those with respiratory conditions.

2.Protester holds a sign warning about toxic Delhi air

Protester holds a sign warning about toxic Delhi air
2

The first image shows a person holding a sign that reads, 'AQI 500+ Welcome to Delhi NCR, please bring an extra pair of lungs.' The person, along with others around, is wearing a face mask.

3.Citizens wear oxygen masks to highlight the breathability crisis

Citizens wear oxygen masks to highlight the breathability crisis
3

The second photo shows a protester sitting with an oxygen mask connected to a cylinder. The sign in their hands reads, 'Delhi NCR breathes smoke, govt exhales excuses.'

4.Demonstrator covers eyes to show authorities are ignoring air pollution

Demonstrator covers eyes to show authorities are ignoring air pollution
4

In the third image, a person is seen blindfolded with a black cloth and wearing a mask. The sign around their neck suggests that decision-makers are not paying attention to what citizens are suffering.

5.Crowd gathers to demand 'Right to Breathe' in Delhi streets

Crowd gathers to demand 'Right to Breathe' in Delhi streets
5

In the fourth image, a large group of people are sitting together, many of them wearing masks, while one demonstrator holds a big sign above their heads. Another banner in the background reads 'Right to breathe.'

6.Protester holds oxygen equipment as a symbol of desperation

Protester holds oxygen equipment as a symbol of desperation
6

The fifth photo shows a person holding up a piece of oxygen equipment. Around them, others sit with banners calling for environmental protection and health safety.

