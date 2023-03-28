Dehradun-Delhi Expressway: Uttarakhand CM Dhami inspects project, assures completion by this date

Dehradun-Delhi Expressway will bring down the travel time between Dehradun in Uttarakhand and the national capital Delhi to just 2.5 hours.
Dehradun-Delhi Expressway is one of the most awaited projects. The 210 km expressway is currently under-construction. It will connect Delhi to Dehradun and reduce the time travel to just 2.5 hours from the earlier 5 hours. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Sunday inspected the project and directed the executing agencies to complete the work within the stipulated time. Check the details below:
1. Dehradun-Delhi Expressway completion date
He conducted a site inspection of the expressway works near Datkali temple in Dehradun. Dhami said permission has been given to work during the night to speed up the construction works. "The work is going on very fast and we ensure that it is completed by January 2024," he said. (Photo: Twitter/CM Dhami)
2. Travel time between Delhi and Dehradun
CM Dhami that after the completion of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, the distance from Delhi to Dehradun would be covered in just 2.5 hours. (Photo: Twitter/CM Dhami)
3. Route information
The expressway will reduce the distance from 235 km to 210 km. It will start from North East Delhi and passes through Baghpat, Baraut, Shamli and Saharanpur. (Photo: Representational)
4. 20-km stretch in Rajaji National Park
The last 20-km stretch of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway passes through an eco-sensitive zone of Rajaji National Park and concerning that Asia's longest elevated wildlife corridor (12 km) is being constructed which includes a 340-metre Daat Kali tunnel. (Photo: Twitter/imrslive)
5. Dehradun-Delhi Expressway cost
The expressway is being built at a cost of around Rs 13,000 crore. CM Dhami said permission has been given to work during the night to speed up the construction works. (Photo: Nitin/Gadkari)
