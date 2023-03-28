Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3032711
HomePhotos

Dehradun-Delhi Expressway: Uttarakhand CM Dhami inspects project, assures completion by this date

Dehradun-Delhi Expressway will bring down the travel time between Dehradun in Uttarakhand and the national capital Delhi to just 2.5 hours.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 27, 2023, 11:58 PM IST

Dehradun-Delhi Expressway is one of the most awaited projects. The 210 km expressway is currently under-construction. It will connect Delhi to Dehradun and reduce the time travel to just 2.5 hours from the earlier 5 hours. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Sunday inspected the project and directed the executing agencies to complete the work within the stipulated time. Check the details below:

1. Dehradun-Delhi Expressway completion date

Dehradun-Delhi Expressway completion date
1/5

He conducted a site inspection of the expressway works near Datkali temple in Dehradun. Dhami said permission has been given to work during the night to speed up the construction works. "The work is going on very fast and we ensure that it is completed by January 2024," he said. (Photo: Twitter/CM Dhami)

2. Travel time between Delhi and Dehradun

Travel time between Delhi and Dehradun
2/5

CM Dhami that after the completion of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, the distance from Delhi to Dehradun would be covered in just 2.5 hours. (Photo: Twitter/CM Dhami)

3. Route information

Route information
3/5

The expressway will reduce the distance from 235 km to 210 km. It will start from North East Delhi and passes through Baghpat, Baraut, Shamli and Saharanpur. (Photo: Representational)

4. 20-km stretch in Rajaji National Park

20-km stretch in Rajaji National Park
4/5

The last 20-km stretch of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway passes through an eco-sensitive zone of Rajaji National Park and concerning that Asia's longest elevated wildlife corridor (12 km) is being constructed which includes a 340-metre Daat Kali tunnel. (Photo: Twitter/imrslive)

5. Dehradun-Delhi Expressway cost

Dehradun-Delhi Expressway cost
5/5

The expressway is being built at a cost of around Rs 13,000 crore. CM Dhami said permission has been given to work during the night to speed up the construction works. (Photo: Nitin/Gadkari)

READ | DND-Faridabad-KMP Expressway to be connected with Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Jewar Airport, check routes

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Meet ex-Army woman officer who ran 160 km to mark 25th anniversary
Cricketers who married their relatives
Amitabh Bachchan worked as side actor in this blockbuster, Jaya criticized lead hero for 'wasting' him, film earned..
Paris Olympics 2024: Places to visit in City of Love
Paris Olympics 2024: India's strongest medal contenders
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi excise policy CBI case: CM Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews