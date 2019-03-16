Danish Ali joined BSP with my consent: Kumaraswamy

Danish Ali, who was the general secretary of the Janata Dal (Secular) until recently, joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday.

Ali joined the BSP in the presence of the party's general secretary Satish Mishra in Lucknow. He was seen as one of the top leaders in JD(S) and was also involved in preparing the list of probable candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Kumaraswamy said that he had joined the BSP with ‘consent from Devegowda and himself’.

The Karnataka CM tweeted: “Danish Ali, the JDS General Secretary, has joined BSP in consent with me and our national president Sri HD Devegowda in a purely political arrangement between the two parties. It is a thoughtful political decision taken by #JDS and BSP to win more seats in the Loksabha elections.”