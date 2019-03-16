Danish Ali joined BSP with my consent: Kumaraswamy

Danish Ali, who was the general secretary of the Janata Dal (Secular) until recently, joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday.
Ali joined the BSP in the presence of the party's general secretary Satish Mishra in Lucknow. He was seen as one of the top leaders in JD(S) and was also involved in preparing the list of probable candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Kumaraswamy said that he had joined the BSP with ‘consent from Devegowda and himself’.
The Karnataka CM tweeted: “Danish Ali, the JDS General Secretary, has joined BSP in consent with me and our national president Sri HD Devegowda in a purely political arrangement between the two parties. It is a thoughtful political decision taken by #JDS and BSP to win more seats in the Loksabha elections.”
1. 'My ideology matches with Mayawati's ideology'
When asked about the reason for leaving JD (S), Ali said his ideologies match with those of the BSP.
"Despite all my efforts, I could not have raised it in my 'janmabhoomi, my 'karmabhoomi'....The way in which there is a threat to the constitution today, it has become essential to use our energy with strong leadership," Ali told ANI. "My ideology matches with Mayawati's ideology. We both strive to uplift the poor and weaker sections of the society. I now want to invest my energy for making the lives of the poor better."
2. 'Have come after taking blessings'
Speaking about his role and responsibility in the BSP, Ali stated, "I never asked for anything even when I was in JD(S), it was up to HD Deve Gowda ji to decide what work to assign me. I have come here after taking the blessings and permission of Deve Gowda ji. I will work wherever Behen ji (Mayawati) assigns me."