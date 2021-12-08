Cyclone Jawad retracts, IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states till December 9

IMD has predicted that around seven states will witness rains for the next two days, most likely due to the aftermath of Cyclone Jawad.
The unseasonal monsoons have been predicted to continue for a few more days, according to the latest wedding forecast. As Cyclone Jawad has finally weakened its grip on coastal states, its remnants are likely to bring rains to several states for the next two days.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Cyclone Jawad has weakened from a deep depression to depression, before turning into a low-pressure area. However, the aftermath of the cyclone will bring rains to seven states till December 9.
1. Rainfall till December 9
IMD, in its latest weather forecast, has said that the storm currently lies over the West Bengal- Bangladesh coast, and thus, rainfall alerts have been issued in seven states across the country, including West Bengal, till December 9.
2. IMD issues rainfall alert in seven states
IMD has issued a rainfall alert for seven states and union territories across India, which are Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.
3. Snowfall predicted in northern India
As per the weather forecast, the states lying in the country's northern region, such as Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh are expected to witness scattered rainfall and snowfall in several parts till December 9.
4. Temperature drop in Gujarat
IMD has predicted that northwest, central and East Indian regions, as well as Gujarat, will also witness a dip in temperature, by nearly 3 to 5 degrees Celsius, during the next couple of days.
5. Rainfall in southern India
IMD, in its forecast, said that the disturbance over the western Himalayas will cause a downpour in several southern states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala on December 8 and 9. The rains in Tamil Nadu are expected to be heavy, as per the weather agency.