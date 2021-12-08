Cyclone Jawad retracts, IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states till December 9

IMD has predicted that around seven states will witness rains for the next two days, most likely due to the aftermath of Cyclone Jawad.

The unseasonal monsoons have been predicted to continue for a few more days, according to the latest wedding forecast. As Cyclone Jawad has finally weakened its grip on coastal states, its remnants are likely to bring rains to several states for the next two days.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Cyclone Jawad has weakened from a deep depression to depression, before turning into a low-pressure area. However, the aftermath of the cyclone will bring rains to seven states till December 9.