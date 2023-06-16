Search icon
Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

After making landfall in Gujarat's coastal regions on Thursday evening, Cyclone Biparjoy's strength was downgraded from "very severe" to "severe," according to the IMD.

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 16, 2023, 06:42 AM IST

In Gujarat's Kutch district, Cyclone Biparjoy, a powerful weather phenomena that erupted from the Arabian Sea, has made a strong landfall close to Jakhau Port. This storm poses a serious threat to coastal areas as it carries with it high winds and heavy rains after increasing over the course of ten days. In low-lying areas, there is a risk of floods, according to forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Cyclone Biparjoy
Strong gusts and torrential rains that have pounded the Kutch and Saurashtra coasts as the cyclone approaches have prompted agencies to remain on high alert.

Cyclone Biparjoy
The IMD's warning about the cyclone's broad destructive potential prompted authorities to order the evacuation of around one lakh people from susceptible locations.

Cyclone Biparjoy
Cyclonic storm Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat's coastal areas on Thursday evening, causing at least 22 injuries and uprooting trees and electric poles, according to officials.

Cyclone Biparjoy
The storm will arrive in southern Rajasthan tomorrow, according to the IMD prediction. Low-lying communities have been warned of the danger. There is a possibility of flash flooding. Gujarat is expected to have sporadic rainfall, with heavy rainfall forecast close to the storm's epicentre. 

Cyclone Biparjoy
In addition to the possibility of floods along escape routes, meteorologists have forewarned of catastrophic damage to crops, homes, highways, energy, and communication infrastructure. The Saurashtra and Kutch coasts' low-lying sections are similarly susceptible to flooding from high tides.

