Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

After making landfall in Gujarat's coastal regions on Thursday evening, Cyclone Biparjoy's strength was downgraded from "very severe" to "severe," according to the IMD.

In Gujarat's Kutch district, Cyclone Biparjoy, a powerful weather phenomena that erupted from the Arabian Sea, has made a strong landfall close to Jakhau Port. This storm poses a serious threat to coastal areas as it carries with it high winds and heavy rains after increasing over the course of ten days. In low-lying areas, there is a risk of floods, according to forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).