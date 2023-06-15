Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Cyclone Biparjoy is set to make landfall at the coasts of Gujarat on Thursday at 8 pm approximately. All the necessary precautions have been put in place to ensure maximum safety of people in the state. The authorities have issued a red alert in six coastal districts of the state and over 70,000 people have been shifted to temporary government shelters.

Kutch and Devbhumi Dwarka are predicted to be the most affected districts in the state. The wind storm is fast approaching the states at a speed of 125 to 135 kmph. Meanwhile, an astronaut from UAE has shared pictures of the severe windstorm from space. See stunning photos from space of the deadly storm below: