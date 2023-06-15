Search icon
Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

UAE astronaut has shared photos of the fast approaching cyclone Biparjoy from Arab International Space station.

  • Jun 15, 2023, 06:29 PM IST

Cyclone Biparjoy is set to make landfall at the coasts of Gujarat on Thursday at 8 pm approximately. All the necessary precautions have been put in place to ensure maximum safety of people in the state. The authorities have issued a red alert in six coastal districts of the state and over 70,000 people have been shifted to temporary government shelters. 

Kutch and Devbhumi Dwarka are predicted to be the most affected districts in the state. The wind storm is fast approaching the states at a speed of 125 to 135 kmph.  Meanwhile, an astronaut from UAE has shared pictures of the severe windstorm from space. See stunning photos from space of the deadly storm below:

 UAE astronaut shares video and photos of the formation of the cyclone from space. (Photo: Twitter)

 

Biparjoy will cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi. (Photo: Twitter)

 

The Indian Air Force assets are in operational readiness for relief and rescue work that would follow the landfall of cyclone 'Biparjoy'. (Photo: Twitter)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said 'Biparjoy' is likely to make landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat's Kutch district late Thursday night. (Photo: Twitter)

 

A total of six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams evacuated 72 civilians from Rupen Bandar low-lying area and shifted them to NDH School in Dwarka ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone Biparjoy. (Photo: Twitter)

