Covid-19 booster dose for adults from tomorrow, know how to book appointment, cost, eligibility

The Covid-19 booster dose has now been approved for all adults in India at private vaccination centres by the Union Health Ministry.
The Union Health Ministry on Friday announced that all adults in India can now get the Covid-19 booster shot administered at any private vaccination centre. The administration of booster doses for adults is set to start from Sunday, April 10.
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet, “All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, would be eligible for precaution dose. This facility would be available in all private vaccination centres.”
This comes as experts are speculating a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic to hit the world, with the emergence of the new Covid-19 strain XE being detected in several countries. Amid this, the Covid-19 cases in India remain at their lowest in almost two years.
Here is all you need to know about the Covid-19 booster shot
1. Eligibility for booster dose
Any person who is 18 years of age or above, and has been administered the first two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine stands eligible for the precautionary dose.
2. Cost of the Covid-19 booster dose
The booster shot will not be administered to any adult for free, and the cost of the vaccine will have to be paid. The Serum Institute of India (SII) has fixed the cost of the Covishield precaution dose at Rs 600 plus taxes per shot.
3. How to book appointment for Covid-19 precaution dose
Those who are eligible for the Covid-19 booster shot can book an appointment through the CoWIN portal, cowin.gov.in. They will have to log in through their mobile numbers and book their desired slot.
4. Gap for precaution dose
According to the health ministry, the gap between the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and the precaution dose should be nine months.
5. Which vaccine will be administered?
People have been asked to get the same brand of vaccine administered as the precaution dose as the first and second Covid-19 shot. Mixing vaccines is not advisable. (Photo - ANI)