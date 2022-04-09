Covid-19 booster dose for adults from tomorrow, know how to book appointment, cost, eligibility

The Covid-19 booster dose has now been approved for all adults in India at private vaccination centres by the Union Health Ministry.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday announced that all adults in India can now get the Covid-19 booster shot administered at any private vaccination centre. The administration of booster doses for adults is set to start from Sunday, April 10.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet, “All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, would be eligible for precaution dose. This facility would be available in all private vaccination centres.”

This comes as experts are speculating a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic to hit the world, with the emergence of the new Covid-19 strain XE being detected in several countries. Amid this, the Covid-19 cases in India remain at their lowest in almost two years.

Here is all you need to know about the Covid-19 booster shot