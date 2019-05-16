'Couldn't build Ram Temple in 5 years': Didi rejects PM's 'offer' to build Vidyasagar statue, says Bengal isn't kangal

"In the last five years, you (Modi) could not build a Ram Temple and you want to make Vidyasagar's statue? People of Bengal won't beg before you. We have enough money to build it. Your goons came here and said 'Bangal kangal hai'. Are Bengalis kangal?" a vociferous TMC supremo said making a veiled reference to BJP President Amit Shah who had attacked Banerjee a couple of days

The war of words over the vandalisation of the bust of Bengal Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar escalated on Thursday with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a liar and rejecting his offer to build a grand statue of the late social reformer.

She asserted that the West Bengal government had enough money to build it. She also said that she has never come across a prime minister who kept saying so many lies.

Banerjee took a jibe at the BJP which she said could not build a Ram Temple in the last five years and now was making the promise of building a new statue of Vidyasagar, which was vandalised in clashes during BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata earlier this week.

"In the last five years, you (Modi) could not build a Ram Temple and you want to make Vidyasagar's statue? People of Bengal won't beg before you. We have enough money to build it. Your goons came here and said 'Bangal kangal hai'. Are Bengalis kangal?" a vociferous TMC supremo said making a veiled reference to BJP President Amit Shah who had attacked Banerjee a couple of days