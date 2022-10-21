Congress president polls: Party has had 11 non-Gandhi chiefs since Independence; see pics

Before Mallikarjun Kharge, the majority of the Congress presidents have been non-Gandhis after the Independence era in India.

The Congress presidential elections in 2022 concluded on October 19, and senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge was elected as the new president of the national party, making history as the first non-Gandhi party president in over 20 years.

Despite the common misconception, the Congress party has had a majority non-Gandhi presidents after the Independence era. According to the official data, over 10 people apart from the Gandhis have been the Congress president since 1947.

Here is a list of non-Gandhi presidents of the Congress party after Independence –