Congress president polls: Party has had 11 non-Gandhi chiefs since Independence; see pics

Before Mallikarjun Kharge, the majority of the Congress presidents have been non-Gandhis after the Independence era in India.
The Congress presidential elections in 2022 concluded on October 19, and senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge was elected as the new president of the national party, making history as the first non-Gandhi party president in over 20 years.
Despite the common misconception, the Congress party has had a majority non-Gandhi presidents after the Independence era. According to the official data, over 10 people apart from the Gandhis have been the Congress president since 1947.
Here is a list of non-Gandhi presidents of the Congress party after Independence –
1. PV Narasimha Rao (1992- 1996)
Pamulaparthi Venkata Narasimha Rao was an Indian lawyer. He was the prime minister of India between 1991 and 1996. He is one of the most iconic prime ministers of the country as he brought about the economic reforms that made India an economic power.
2. UN Dhebar (1955-1959)
Uchharangrai Navalshankar Dhebar was an Indian Independence activist. He was the Chief Minister of Saurashtra from 1948 to 1954. He remained the president of Congress between 1955 and 1959. (Photo - Wiki Commons)
3. K Kamraj (1964-1967)
Kumaraswami Kamaraj was an Indian independence activist. He was the Chief Minister of Madras (now Tamil Nadu) from April 13, 1954, to October 2, 1963. He was also an iconic parliamentarian. (Photo - Wiki Commons)
4. Sitaram Kesri (1996-1998)
Sitarama Kesri was a veteran Congress leader and a former union minister. Kesri was elected as the Congress president in 1996 after Narasimha Rao stepped down from the post. (Photo - Wiki Commons)
5. Babu Jagjivan Ram (1970)
Jagjivan Ram was a freedom fighter. He was from Bihar. He worked a lot for untouchables. He supported Indira Gandhi during the Emergency but left Congress in 1977 and joined the Janata Party with his party Congress for Democracy. He was the Deputy Prime Minister of India for two years. (Photo - Wiki Commons)
6. Shankar Dayal Sharma (1972-1974)
Shankar Dayal Sharma was a veteran politician who was the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He also remained the cabinet minister and the vice president of India. He was also the President of the Indian National Congress. (Photo - Wiki Commons)