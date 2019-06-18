Once unceremoniously removed as WB chief, Congress 'foot soldier' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury returns as party's leader in LS

Chowdhury is a five-time MP from West Bengal and has not lost the Lok Sabha election since 1999.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, five-time Congress MP from West Bengal, will be the party leader in the Lok Sabha. Chowdhury's name was cleared by the top party leadership after which a letter of his appointment was handed over to the Lok Sabha secretariat.
During the second day of Parliament's Budget session, he was seen sitting in the first row of opposition benches in the Lok Sabha.
The Congress failed to secure the post of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha as it did not get the requisite 10 per cent seats in the House required for the post. This is for the second time in a row that the Grand Old Party has failed to get the post.
Also Read: When Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was not even informed about his removal as Bengal unit president
Mallikarjun Kharge was the leader of the Congress in the previous Lok Sabha but he lost the election this time, forcing the party to decide on another name.
Earlier, Chowdhury and other top Congress leaders met at UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's residence this morning. He, however, said that the issue of who would lead the Congress in the Lower House of Parliament was not discussed in the party leaders' meeting.
Also Read: When Rahul Gandhi had to apologise to Bengal Congress stalwart Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Both Chowdhury and K Suresh, Congress's Kerala unit working president, attended the all-party meeting along with Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday, sparking speculation that one of the two leaders could be made the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha.
Here are 5 things to know about Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury:
1. Will fight as a foot soldier, says Chowdhury
Chowdhury said he is a foot soldier of the party and will fight as one. "I have been given this responsibility. I was asked to stand in the front. I said okay. I am a foot soldier and foot soldiers stand in front. So I will fight as a foot soldier," he said after his appointment.
Earlier, Chowdhury and other top Congress leaders met at UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's residence this morning. He, however, said that the issue of who would lead the Congress in the Lower House of Parliament was not discussed in the party leaders' meeting.
The meeting was also attended by, among others, party leader K Suresh from Kerala, who too is likely to get an important role. Suresh was said to be another MP in contention for the top party post.
Both Chowdhury and Suresh, Congress's Kerala unit working president, attended the all-party meeting along with Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday, sparking speculation that one of the two leaders could be made the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha.
2. Five-time MP
Chowdhury is a five-time MP from West Bengal and has not lost the Lok Sabha election since 1999.
3. Chowdhury retained seat against all odds
Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a record number of seats in the face of powerful Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, Chowdhury was one of the two Congress candidates who managed to win their seats in the state.
He won Berhampore Lok Sabha seat in Murshidabad district against TMC’s Apurba Sarkar with more than 78,000 votes. Chowdhury's fighting spirit helped him win the party's confidence, said sources.
The other Congress MP from West Bengal is Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury who won from Malda Dakshin.
4. Former Union Minister
Chowdhury has also been a member of the West Bengal assembly from 1996 to 1999. He also served as the Minister of State for Railways between 2012 and 2014 during the UPA government.
5. WB Congress president who was removed unceremoniously
He was the chief of the Congress's Bengal unit president but was removed by party chief Rahul Gandhi last September, replacing him with Somendra Nath Mitra. Chowdhury was appointed as the chairman of the state campaign committee.
Chowdhury had said he was not informed by the central leadership about his removal. "I was not even informed by the central leadership about my removal. On six occasions I had personally told Rahul Gandhi that if he feels that the state leadership is not doing well, he may as well remove me. I am not saddened by my removal but I only feel that I should have been informed. I have always stood my ground and will continue to do so," Chowdhury had told Zee Media after his removal.
Political analysts felt that Chowdhury was removed as West Bengal Congress Pradesh Congress president for his staunch anti-Mamata Banerjee view. While Chowdhury had been pushing for an alliance with the Left Front in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he raised questions each time the Congress' central leadership tilted towards the Trinamool Congress.
6. When Rahul Gandhi had to apologise to Chowdhury
When Rahul Gandhi visited Bengal after Chowdhury's removal as state chief, sulking leader directly confronted him. Party sources said that he complained about the reshuffle and asked why he was not informed.
Gandhi also acknowledged it said that the way in which the reshuffle was carried out was not right. According to sources, Gandhi said ‘I apologise’ to Chowdhury.
There were also rumours that Chowdhury was in touch with some senior leaders of the BJP.