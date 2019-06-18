Once unceremoniously removed as WB chief, Congress 'foot soldier' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury returns as party's leader in LS

Chowdhury is a five-time MP from West Bengal and has not lost the Lok Sabha election since 1999.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, five-time Congress MP from West Bengal, will be the party leader in the Lok Sabha. Chowdhury's name was cleared by the top party leadership after which a letter of his appointment was handed over to the Lok Sabha secretariat.

During the second day of Parliament's Budget session, he was seen sitting in the first row of opposition benches in the Lok Sabha.

The Congress failed to secure the post of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha as it did not get the requisite 10 per cent seats in the House required for the post. This is for the second time in a row that the Grand Old Party has failed to get the post.

Mallikarjun Kharge was the leader of the Congress in the previous Lok Sabha but he lost the election this time, forcing the party to decide on another name.

Earlier, Chowdhury and other top Congress leaders met at UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's residence this morning. He, however, said that the issue of who would lead the Congress in the Lower House of Parliament was not discussed in the party leaders' meeting.

Both Chowdhury and K Suresh, Congress's Kerala unit working president, attended the all-party meeting along with Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday, sparking speculation that one of the two leaders could be made the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha.

Here are 5 things to know about Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: