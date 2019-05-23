Congratulations for BIG election victory, great things in store for US-India partnership: Trump hails PM Modi

1/5

President Xi extended "heartfelt" congratulations to Modi on his election victory and vowed to work with him to take the bilateral ties to a new height.

"I attach great importance to the development of China-India relations and would like to work with you to guide the development directions of the bilateral relations, enhance mutual political trust, expand pragmatic cooperation and promote the closer developmental partnership between the two countries to a new height," Xi wrote in a letter to Modi.

As important neighbours to each other, China and India are two largest developing countries and emerging economies in the world. In recent years, China-India relations have shown strong momentum of development under the joint efforts of both sides, according to the letter.

Xi's message congratulating Modi even before the official announcement of results came as a surprise as normally, by practice and protocol, the Chinese leadership greets leaders of other countries after the official results are declared.

Considering the bonhomie and friendship between Xi and Modi, who met numerous times in the last few years and had their first informal summit at Wuhan last year, officials said that Xi did not wait for an official declaration of the polls due to the strong showing of the NDA.