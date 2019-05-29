Cong workers, including Jagdish Tytler, beg Rahul not to resign

Congress workers gathered outside party chief Rahul Gandhi's residence on Wednesday urging him to withdraw his offer to resign.
Congress workers gathered outside party chief Rahul Gandhi's residence on Wednesday urging him to withdraw his offer to resign.
Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit visited Gandhi's Tughlak Lane residence. After coming out, she remained silent on whether she was able to meet the Gandhi scion.
Sources said she could not meet Rahul Gandhi.
A close aide of the Delhi Congress chief said Dikshit left a message for the Congress president in which she asked Gandhi to withdraw his offer to resign.
"Gandhi is not meeting any party leaders. So, Dikshit left her message urging Gandhi to reconsider his decision in the interest of the party with K Raju, a confidante of the party chief," the close aide added.
1. 'Able and hard-working leader'
Boxer Vijender Singh, who had fought the Lok Sabha polls from the South Delhi constituency and ended up at the third spot said workers do not want Rahul Gandhi to resign as he is an "able and hardworking" leader.
"He has not resigned. We have come to talk to him. He has made an offer to resign but people do not want him to go.
"He has worked hard. If the results are not in our favour, it hurts but we are fighters. Nobody else can work like him. He is a leader who takes everyone together," Singh said.
2. 'Rahulji, we are with you'
Slogans of 'Rahulji, we are with you' and 'Please do not resign' rang through the air. Several workers were carrying placards with Gandhi's photos urging him not to resign.
Some workers were even demanding that elections be held again in a fair manner with ballot papers instead of EVMs since the latter could have been tampered.
Congress leader Jagdish Tytler said there are millions of Congress workers who do not want Gandhi to resign.
"We had to be here because we do not want him to resign. There are millions of Congress workers who do not want him to resign. We are disappointed with the results but not with the leadership," he said.
3. Rahul, Sonia to attend swearing-in
Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, besides former prime minister Manmohan Singh will attend the swearing-in of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan, party sources said.
The Congress leaders are among those invited by the prime minister to the ceremony.
They have accepted the invite, the sources said.
A number of opposition leaders have been invited to the oath-taking ceremony and many of them are attending. It will be the first time that the leaders will be together after an acrimonious Lok Sabha election campaign.
But West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee has cancelled her plan to attend the ceremony after the BJP invited to the event the kin of 54 party workers it claimed were murdered in political violence in West Bengal.
A day after she told reporters that she has accepted the invite as a matter of "constitutional courtesy", Banerjee termed as untrue BJP's allegation of political murders in her state and said she is "compelled" not to attend the ceremony.
As many as 8,000 guests, including VVIPs, will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and his council of ministers on Thursday. This is the highest number of guests attending such a function, the sources said.
The ceremony will be of about 90 minutes and after that dinner will be served to around 40 dignitaries, including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and the prime minister, besides leaders of all BIMSTEC countries, Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson Ashok Malik said Wednesday.