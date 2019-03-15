Christchurch shooting: PM Modi expresses deep shock over heinous terrorist attack

In a letter to Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, Modi also underscored India's solidarity with the people of her country at this difficult time.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed "deep shock and sadness" over the death of scores of people in the heinous terrorist attack in New Zealand while stressing India's strong condemnation of terrorism and of all those who support such acts of violence.
In a letter to Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, Modi also underscored India's solidarity with the people of her country at this difficult time.
Mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers killed at least 49 people in Christchurch, while several explosive devices were defused, in what appeared to be a carefully planned racist attack.
"Prime Minister has expressed his deep shock and sadness at the loss of scores of innocent lives in the heinous terrorist attack at the places of worship in Christchurch," the External Affairs Ministry said in an official release.
"The Prime Minister stressed India's strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and of all those who support such acts of violence. He stressed that hatred and violence have no place in diverse and democratic societies.
Modi also expressed his deepest condolences to the families bereaved in this dastardly attack, offered heartfelt prayers for the speedy recovery of the injuried and underscored India's solidarity with the friendly people of New Zealand at this difficult time.
1. India ascertaining how many Indians affected
India on Friday said its High Commission in New Zealand was ascertaining more details about the possibility of Indians being affected by the terror attacks on two Christchurch mosques and urged the community to contact the mission for any assistance.
At least 49 worshippers were killed in attacks on the l Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and the Linwood Mosque in the city's outer suburb, in what appeared to be the worst attack on Muslims in a western country.
In New Delhi, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that India's High Commission in New Zealand is in touch with local authorities for more information.
2. Mission in touch with local authorities
"Our mission is in touch with local authorities to ascertain more details. It is a sensitive matter and therefore we can't give confirmed numbers/names till we are absolutely certain," he said.
Meanwhile, MP Asaduddin Owaisi, President of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Party, said that an Indian has been shot at in the incident.
"A video from #ChristChurch shows one Ahmed Jehangir who was shot. His brother Iqbal Jehangir is a resident of Hyderabad & would like to go to NZ for Ahmed's family.
3. Owaisi seeks help
"I request @KTRTRS @TelanganaCMO @MEAIndia @SushmaSwaraj to make necessary arrangements for the Khursheed family," he said in a tweet.
"These are Mr. Khursheed's passport details. His brother is serious & his family has little support. I'm only requesting the immediate support of your good offices in expediting his visa process. He'll make all arrangements to travel to NZ by himself," Owaisi said in a other tweet.
India's High Commission said that any Indian national affected by the attacks on two Christchurch mosques can contact the mission for assistance.
4. Helpline numbers
Expressing shock over the incident, the mission tweeted two contact numbers 021803899 and 021850033 for providing assistance.
"We are shocked to hear about the shooting in Christchurch. Any Indians needing assistance should contact us at 021803899 or 021850033," the Twitter account of the Indian High Commission in New Zealand said.
"Our prayers go out to everyone who is affected. Help us spread the word. Stay safe!!" it said.
Witnesses said that victims being shot at close range, with women and children believed to be among those killed.
5. Australian-born gunman, a right-wing violent terrorist
The gunman at one mosque was an Australian-born citizen, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in Sydney, describing him as "an extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist".
Approximately 200,000 Indian and Indian-origin people live in New Zealand. There are over 30,000 Indian students in the country, according to the Indian High Commission's data on its website.