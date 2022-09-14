Chenab Bridge: Indian Railways shares stunning pictures of the world's highest rail bridge, check here

Chenab Bridge: The world's highest rail bridge achieved a milestone when the overarch deck of the bridge was completed with a golden joint in August.

The Indian Railways has shared stunning pictures of Chenab Bridge which is expected to open to rail traffic in December this year. Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Railways wrote, “A sight of the breathtakingly beautiful Chenab Bridge.”

On August 14, the world's highest rail bridge over the Chenab river achieved a milestone when the overarch deck of the bridge was completed with a golden joint.

Check out the pictures here: