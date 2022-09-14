Chenab Bridge: Indian Railways shares stunning pictures of the world's highest rail bridge, check here

Chenab Bridge: The world's highest rail bridge achieved a milestone when the overarch deck of the bridge was completed with a golden joint in August.
The Indian Railways has shared stunning pictures of Chenab Bridge which is expected to open to rail traffic in December this year. Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Railways wrote, “A sight of the breathtakingly beautiful Chenab Bridge.”
On August 14, the world's highest rail bridge over the Chenab river achieved a milestone when the overarch deck of the bridge was completed with a golden joint.
Check out the pictures here:
1. Chenab Bridge
The photo shows the Sun shining brightly and the bridge appears to be heading into the horizon.
2. Chenab Bridge in a sea of clouds
The picture shows the arch of the under-construction bridge towering over a sea of clouds. The bridge was a well-known structure that required complex engineering to complete.
3. Chenab Bridge, an engineering marvel
Engineers had to overcome obstacles such as the area's geology, its rough terrain, and its hostile atmosphere to reach in the Kouri area of the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.
4. Tallest single-arch rail bridge
Srinagar will finally be connected to the rest of India for the first time since independence when the overarch deck of the world's tallest single-arch railway bridge over River Chenab is opened to traffic.