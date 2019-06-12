Chandrayaan 2: ISRO releases first pictures of orbiter and lander

ISRO is expected to launch Chandrayaan-2 during the time window between July 9-July 16 according to scientists and if everything went according to plans, India's second moon mission will land on September 6 to its destination.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Wednesday released pictures of the modules of India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 that is scheduled to be launched between July 9 and 16.

India's space research organisation released pictures of Chandrayaan-2 showing the lander along with its orbiter at its Satellite Integration and Testing establishment in Bengaluru.

The former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair while speaking on the mission had, "Chandrayaan-2 is going to be an exciting mission as far as the Indian space programme is concerned. In 2009, we had sent our first satellite to the moon successfully. It has collected a lot of information about the surface of the moon, its mineral contents and so on. Also, we had the opportunity to place the Indian national flag on the surface of the moon."