Chandrayaan 2: ISRO releases first pictures of orbiter and lander

ISRO is expected to launch Chandrayaan-2 during the time window between July 9-July 16 according to scientists and if everything went according to plans, India's second moon mission will land on September 6 to its destination.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Wednesday released pictures of the modules of India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 that is scheduled to be launched between July 9 and 16.
ISRO is expected to launch Chandrayaan-2 during the time window between July 9-July 16 according to scientists and if everything went according to plans, India's second moon mission will land on September 6 to its destination.
India's space research organisation released pictures of Chandrayaan-2 showing the lander along with its orbiter at its Satellite Integration and Testing establishment in Bengaluru.
The former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair while speaking on the mission had, "Chandrayaan-2 is going to be an exciting mission as far as the Indian space programme is concerned. In 2009, we had sent our first satellite to the moon successfully. It has collected a lot of information about the surface of the moon, its mineral contents and so on. Also, we had the opportunity to place the Indian national flag on the surface of the moon."
1. ISRO unveals first pictures of lander and orbiter of its Chandrayaan-2 mission
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Wednesday released the first look of its Chandrayaan-2 mission, expected to be launched in July.
#WATCH Live from Bengaluru: ISRO Chairman addresses the media #Chandrayaan2 https://t.co/ruTEvtcxuu— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019
The space research organisation released pictures lander and orbiter. India's second lunar mission will be launched using indigenously made GSLV MK III which will carry the lander, orbiter and Rover.
2. Chandrayaan 2 is expected to land on Moon on September 6, 2019
One of the components, Rover has been named as Pragyan while lander has been named as Vikram. Once the mission lands on Moon, which is expected on September 6, Vikram which the lander will deploy the Rover to commence its moon mission.
Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman Dr. K Sivan: ISRO has firmed up that Chandrayaan 2 Mission will be launched on July 15 early morning at 2 hours 51 minutes. pic.twitter.com/E64eBaZfu7— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019
The orbiter will perform a soft landing on Moon towards the area which would be closest to the south pole. After the landing, the 6-wheeled Rover which will be carried inside the lander will begin its journey to carry out experiments. This entire exercise will be controlled by ISRO centre from Earth.
ISRO Chairman Dr. K Sivan on Chandrayaan 2 Mission: The day we are going to land is either September 6 or September 7, that day happens to be the beginning of a lunar day. For one full lunar day, the lander & rover will be functioning & carry out scientific experiments. pic.twitter.com/pr9fKXTPYW— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019
The rover will have a mass of 29 kg and 1m long. Lander is of 3.4 tonne and 3.5 metre long. The total weight of combine composite body kept in GSLV MK3 is 3.8 tonne. Once launched, in 15 mins the GSLV MK3 will inject the composite body into the mission.
3. Chandrayaan-2 is ISRO's second moon mission after 10 years
ISRO has planned its second Moon mission after a gap of more than 10 years and is expecting that like its previous mission, the forthcoming mission will also collect vital information and reveal more about our only natural satellite.
Along with its own Chandrayaan-2, India's second lunar mission will also carry as many as 13 payloads including one passive experiment from NASA.
Out of the 13 payloads, 8 will be carried on Orbiter, three on lander and Rover will carry two other payloads. Plus, NASA experiment would be carried on Chandrayaan-2.