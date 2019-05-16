Can't understand why respected Mamata acting like Saddam Hussein: Vivek Oberoi slams 'Dictator Didi'

He wrote on Twitter: “I can’t understand why a respected lady like Didi is behaving like Saddam Hussain! Ironically, democracy is under threat and in danger by Dictator Didi herself. First #PriyankaSharma & now #TajinderBagga. यह दीदीगिरी नही चलेगी ! #SaveBengalSaveDemocracy #FreeTajinderBagga”

A political slugfest has erupted over the violence that marred on Tuesday the road-show of BJP chief Amit Shah, who said here on Wednesday that he managed to escape safely only because of the personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Reacting, to the melee in Bengal, Vivek Oberoi – who played Narendra Modi in his biopic – lashed out at Mamata Banerjee.

He wrote on Twitter: “I can’t understand why a respected lady like Didi is behaving like Saddam Hussain! Ironically, democracy is under threat and in danger by Dictator Didi herself. First #PriyankaSharma & now #TajinderBagga. यह दीदीगिरी नही चलेगी ! #SaveBengalSaveDemocracy #FreeTajinderBagga”