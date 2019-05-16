Can't understand why respected Mamata acting like Saddam Hussein: Vivek Oberoi slams 'Dictator Didi'

He wrote on Twitter: “I can’t understand why a respected lady like Didi is behaving like Saddam Hussain! Ironically, democracy is under threat and in danger by Dictator Didi herself. First #PriyankaSharma & now #TajinderBagga. यह दीदीगिरी नही चलेगी ! #SaveBengalSaveDemocracy #FreeTajinderBagga”
A political slugfest has erupted over the violence that marred on Tuesday the road-show of BJP chief Amit Shah, who said here on Wednesday that he managed to escape safely only because of the personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
Reacting, to the melee in Bengal, Vivek Oberoi – who played Narendra Modi in his biopic – lashed out at Mamata Banerjee.
He wrote on Twitter: “I can’t understand why a respected lady like Didi is behaving like Saddam Hussain! Ironically, democracy is under threat and in danger by Dictator Didi herself. First #PriyankaSharma & now #TajinderBagga. यह दीदीगिरी नही चलेगी ! #SaveBengalSaveDemocracy #FreeTajinderBagga”
I can’t understand why a respected lady like Didi is behaving like Saddam Hussain! Ironically, democracy is under threat and in danger by Dictator Didi herself. First #PriyankaSharma & now #TajinderBagga. यह दीदीगिरी नही चलेगी ! #SaveBengalSaveDemocracy #FreeTajinderBagga pic.twitter.com/oRq596aljH— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 15, 2019
1. Amit Shah blames Mamata for violence
Talking to media persons, Shah blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the violence, which was allegedly "unleashed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons." He also alleged the state police was "a mute spectator to the violence."
"It would have been almost impossible for me to escape from there if the CRPF personnel won't have been there. TMC can go to any extent. It is by luck that I managed to get out of there," Shah said.
However, TMC hit back at the BJP.
"Anybody can come and do a procession, but what were the outsiders for.....Who is this fellow Tejinder Bagga? Who is he? He was arrested. Is he not the same guy who slapped somebody in Delhi? You have taken in your outsider goons," said Derek O'Brien, national spokesperson of TMC.
2. PM Modi demands strict action
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday demanded strict action against those who vandalised Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's bust in Kolkata and accused the Mamata Banerjee government of removing CCTV footage of the incident.
"Vidyasagar ji was a son of not only Bengal but of entire India. By vandalising his statue, the perpetrators have committed an act of sin. I demand strict action against those responsible," he said at an election rally here.
"Great reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue was vandalised which was locked in a room. A CCTV camera is installed in that college. Why the government is removing the evidence from there like it did in Narda, Sharada (chit fund scam) case. It clearly shows how low Didi (Mamata Banerjee) can stoop to for vote bank," Modi said.
3. Bust vandalised during clashes
The bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, the 19th-century social reformer, was vandalised in clashes between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers at Vidyasagar College during BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow here on Tuesday evening.
In his speech, Modi also asked whether it was a crime to hail Lord Ram in West Bengal and said that his party was the one which raised it at the national level.
He said that the BJP was working to save West Bengal's culture where the TMC was working in the interest of (Bangladeshi) infiltrators. "Vidyasagar ji would be watching which party is fighting to save Bengal culture and who is working for infiltrators," he said.
Modi said that Banerjee does not consider him the prime minister but hail Pakistan PM Imran Khan. "She does not consider India's PM her prime minister but she never gets tired praising Pakistan PM," he stated.
4. PM slams Mamata
Continuing his attack on Banerjee, he said: "I was threatened to be to sent to jail today morning. I saw yesterday in media that Didi has threatened to take over the BJP office. Didi is threatening to take over BJP workers' homes."
He alleged that the TMC government was presenting central schemes as its programmes.
He said: "Mamata Banerjee is putting her sticker on Centre's schemes. Sticker didi, you put stickers but at least work for people."
Voting for nine seats of West Bengal will take place in the last phase of general elections on May 19. Counting of votes will begin on May 23.