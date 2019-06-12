Cabinet approves triple talaq bill, extension of President's Rule in J&K for six months: List of decisions taken today A meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its approval to a series of bills to be introduced in the upcoming session of the Parliament. DNA Web Team

Jun 12, 2019, 08:57 PM IST The Union Cabinet on Wednesday took a slew of decisions including the extension of President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six more months beginning July 3. A meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its approval for the extension of the central rule which has been continuing in Jammu and Kashmir since June 20, 2018. "Yes, it has been decided," Javadekar told reporters when asked whether the Cabinet gave its nod to extend President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir. After the Union Cabinet's nod, President Ram Nath Kovind will sign the proclamation for imposition of President's rule in the state and it will come into effect on July 3, a home ministry official said. Besides this, the Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister took a series of decisions including approval of several bills which will be introduced in the upcoming session of the Parliament.

1. Cabinet approves extension of President's Rule in J&K for six months

1/6 The Union Cabinet approved the extension of President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for a further period of six months with effect from July 3, 2019, under article 356(4) of the Constitution of India. The decision was taken on the basis of the "prevailing situation in the state as stated in the report of Governor of Jammu and Kashmir," a government statement said. The decision implies that the President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir will be extended for a further period of six months with effect from July 3, 2019. The present term of President's Rule is expiring on 2nd July, 2019and the Governor has recommended that President Rule in the State may be extended for a further period of six months with effect from July 3, 2019. A resolution seeking approval of parliament for the same will be moved in both the houses of parliament during the upcoming session.



2. Cabinet approves triple talaq bill

2/6 The Union Cabinet approved the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 by replacing the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Second Ordinance, 2019 (Ord.4 of 2019). "The Bill would ensure gender equality and gender justice to Muslim women. The Bill would also help in protecting the rights of married Muslim women and prevent divorce by the practice of ‘talaq-e-biddat’ by their husbands. The Bill will be introduced in the forthcoming session of the Parliament," a government statement said.



3. Cabinet approves 200-point roster

3/6 The Union Cabinet approved the introduction of a Bill namely "The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill, 2019". A University or college will be considered as one unit based on 200 point roster as per the bill and 7000 existing vacancies willo be filled up by direct recruitment in Teachers’ Cadre. "The Cab inet decision will address the long standing demands of persons belonging to SCs/STs/SEBCs and ensure their rights envisaged under the Constitution. It will also ensure providing of 10% reservation to EWS," a government statement said. "It will consider the University/ College as one unit restoring earlier reservation system based on 200 point roster. No longer will 'Department / Subject' be treated as one unit. The unit for reservation of posts in direct recruitment in teachers' cadre will be the University/Educational Institutions and not the Department," it said.



4. Cabinet approves the J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019

4/6 The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared the decks for approval of "The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019". The Bill will be introduced in both the Houses of Parliament in the forthcoming session of the Parliament. The Billwill replace “The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance,2019” by amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 and bringing persons residing in the areas adjoining International Border within the ambit of reservation at par with persons living in areas adjoining Actual Line of Control (ALoC). During the President's Rule the powers of the State Assembly vest with the Parliament and hence it has been decided to replace the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 with the Bill to be placed in both the Houses of Parliament.



5. Making Aadhaar people friendly

5/6 The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved “The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019” to replace the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019. The amendments proposed are the same as those contained in the Ordinance promulgated by President on 2nd March, 2019. The Bill will be introduced in ensuing session of Parliament.



