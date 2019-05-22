Bracing for defeat? Congress dubs EVM as 'Election voting machine' for BJP after EC's VVPAT snub

The Congress Wednesday dubbed the Election Commission as "Enfeebled Commission" after the poll body was learnt to have rejected the opposition parties' demand for pre-verification of VVPATs with EVMs while counting and said it was a "black day" for democracy.

Party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi asked on what basis the commission had arrived at the decision as the Supreme Court ruling on VVPAT counting did not come under Rule 56-D as cited by it.

He also questioned whether the EVMs were "electronic victory machines" for the BJP and the Model Code of Conduct was "Modi's Campaign Code", alleging that the poll body had succumbed to the pressure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

As the row over the Electronic Voting Machines(EVM) persisted and opposition workers at several places kept a tight vigil at strongrooms storing them, the EC decided to follow the established procedure of counting VVPAT slips for the mandatory five polling stations per assembly segment of each parliamentary constituency only at the end of the entire counting process.

The Opposition approached the EC on Tuesday to demand that the five random VVPATs in each Assembly segment should instead be counted first so that if there is a problem or a mismatch, the entire slips can be counted from the beginning itself.

Shah slams doubters:

Slamming the opposition parties, he said in tweets that they started protesting against EVMs only after the sixth of the seven-phase polling and intensified it after exit polls.

"How can you question EVMs credibility on the basis of exit polls?" he asked.

He termed as unconstitutional the demand of the opposition parties that the EC change its counting protocol and count five random VVPATs first, saying any decision in this regard is not possible without an all-party consensus.

Shah said the Supreme Court has given a final shape to electoral process by hearing three PILs and asked if the opposition is raising questions on the apex court.

Though the EC made it clear to the 22 opposition parties on Tuesday that the old protocol for counting the paper slips will continue, its top officials met Wednesday and decided against making any last-minute changes to the way they are to be tallied.

Counting of votes will be taken up on Thursday amid exit poll predictions that the BJP-led NDA will retain power.