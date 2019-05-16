#BoycottAmazon trends on Twitter, users allege e-commerce giant selling toilet seat covers with images of Hindu Gods

#BoycottAmazon was one of the top trends on micro-blogging site Twitter in India Thursday after the e-commerce site was criticised for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of people belonging to the Hindu community.

Tweeple on Thursday criticised e-commerce website Amazon for hurting sentiments of people belonging to a particular community for showcasing products invoking sentiments of the people.

The e-commerce site was slammed by Twitterrati for displaying products like shoes, toilet sets, flip flops, doormats which had inscriptions of Indian religious figures, symbols, tricolour.

This has not been for the time when e-commerce website was called out for showcasing, selling products that would have hurt sentiments of the people of the country.

Earlier also, Amazon had received flak from the people after it showcased products like footwear having images of Mahatma Gandhi, tricolour.

Slamming the e-commerce retailer, people took to their Twitter handles and asked others to boycott its services, user alternative apps or even cancel their current orders.