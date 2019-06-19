BMC asks for 'illegal lingerie mannequins' to be removed, Twitter says focus on Mumbai monsoons

"I have asked the officials to take strict action and if needed their licenses can also be cancelled," said Mhatre while talking to ANI.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Law Committee chairman and Shiv Sena corporator Sheetal Mhatre has asked the BMC administration to remove illegal lingerie mannequins from shops.
According to her if anyone is found at fault, his licence can also be cancelled. The order passed in the Law Committee meeting held on Monday.
"I have asked the officials to take strict action and if needed their licenses can also be cancelled," said Mhatre while talking to ANI.
"The proposal has come time and again in the past six years in front of the Law Committee. It seems the BMC has no power to act against those who display illegal mannequins," she said.
1. 'Mannequin busts hanging from tree branches'
She said there are places in the city where mannequin busts are hanging on tree branches with lingerie and there is no need to advertise lingerie as women know from where to buy it.
"There is a proper manner to display it. We have decided to act against those found guilty," she said.
In 2013, Shiv Sena corporator Ritu Tawde and others had made national news for demanding the removal of mannequins at lingerie shops in the city. Then too, the administration had informed them that there is no such provision in the MMC
2. What's an illegal lingerie mannequin?
‘Shiv sena says there is no need to advertise lingerie as women know from where to buy it’— Stuti (@StuteeMishra) June 19, 2019
You also know where to buy your groceries from, stop advertising that too? https://t.co/oJCFnqq4by
The Shiv Sena has demanded legal action against those who display "illegal lingerie mannequins". Could anyone tell me what this terminology means ? https://t.co/Z8W6mwUQFe— Saurav Datta (@SauravDatta29) June 19, 2019
Now hope for the best that #shivsena doesn’t come up with the idea that lingerie is against our culture & usher their moral bashing! Then, the simple question that they have to answer me, who has given them the right poke into my undergarments.— Speakmyheart (@story_views) June 19, 2019
What is wrong with @ShivSena.. I mean if stores can go around advertising men’s underwear, what is wrong with women lingerie?? Get a grip @ShivSena!! https://t.co/QWhXHQBPyX— Author_nupur (@nupur_luthra) June 19, 2019
Where are the legal lingerie mannequins? Can someone make an app for that.https://t.co/ZfBMYeT1oM— Abhishek (@NotAbhishek) June 19, 2019
Dear Shiv Sena there are far , far more relevant problems in Maharashtra than lingerie mannequins . Just in case if you forget , the water levels i Msharashtra are continuously depleting . Drought is yet not over. Remove that problem.#MarathwadaDrought https://t.co/XANCZaIYtY pic.twitter.com/6DMmEkB4dF— Rituraj Purohit (@rituraj_prht) June 18, 2019
Mumbai riddled with pot holes. BUT FIRST #ShivSena will solve the lingerie mannequin problem! #IndiaShining https://t.co/gCDExNwhdJ— SR (@Justice_Rane) June 18, 2019
How deprived are people to need moral saving from lingerie-clad mannequins!@priyankac19 ??— Shubh Si (@Shubh_Si) June 18, 2019
3. 'Focus on monsoons'
Plz set priority..first do some thing for to improve drainage system and cover the potholes..— Gaurav (@Grovs07) June 18, 2019
Of all the issues the city is facing , is this the most important?— Srikant Nair (@SrikantNair3) June 18, 2019
@AUThackeray @priyankac19— Vishal v (@jaxxtallr) June 18, 2019
Better to concentrate on Mumbai Monsoon than these irrelevant stunts