BMC asks for 'illegal lingerie mannequins' to be removed, Twitter says focus on Mumbai monsoons

"I have asked the officials to take strict action and if needed their licenses can also be cancelled," said Mhatre while talking to ANI.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Law Committee chairman and Shiv Sena corporator Sheetal Mhatre has asked the BMC administration to remove illegal lingerie mannequins from shops.

According to her if anyone is found at fault, his licence can also be cancelled. The order passed in the Law Committee meeting held on Monday.

"I have asked the officials to take strict action and if needed their licenses can also be cancelled," said Mhatre while talking to ANI.

"The proposal has come time and again in the past six years in front of the Law Committee. It seems the BMC has no power to act against those who display illegal mannequins," she said.