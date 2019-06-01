BJP twists knife into Mamata’s wound, promises to send 10 lakh post cards that say 'Jai Shri Ram'

Singh, a former Trinamool Congress MLA who joined the BJP before the general election, said this after police lathicharged a group of saffron party workers who were chanting "Jai Shri Ram" during a demonstration outside a property where TMC leaders were holding a meeting.

The BJP will send 10 lakh post cards with "Jai Shri Ram" written on them to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a party leader said Saturday, in a move likely to add salt to the ruling TMC's wounds after a bruising performance in Lok Sabha polls.

"We have decided to send 10 lakh post cards with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them to the chief minister's residence," newly elected lawmaker Arjun Singh told PTI.



TMC leaders had assembled in Kanchrapara in North 24 Parganas district to chalk out a strategy to retake party offices taken over allegedly by BJP workers, Trinamool sources said.

Kanchrapara comes under Singh's Barrackpore parliamentary constituency.