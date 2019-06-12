BJP spoilt for Speaker choice

The government has chosen seven-time BJP MP, Dr Virendra Kumar, to be the pro-tem or the interim Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Dr Kumar, who won this time from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, will administer the oath to the newly elected members of the 17th Lok Sabha on June 17 and 18 following which he will preside over the election of the Speaker on June 19.

Since the Speaker is ideally meant to be neutral and has to indulge the Opposition, the government usually tries to elect as Speaker someone who is experienced enough, commands respect cutting across party lines and at same time is capable to complete the agenda of the government.

Of its big kitty of 303 MPs, the Modi government has several options from members who have not been made ministers to choose from as the Speaker of the 17th LS.

There is an outside chance of Virendra Kumar getting the coveted post. There is a precedence of Somnath Chatterjee becoming the Speaker after designated as LS pro-tem speaker. Being a Dalit with strong RSS background Kumar also fits in BJP’s scheme of things.