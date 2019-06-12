BJP spoilt for Speaker choice

Virendra Kumar, Radha Mohan, Maneka, Ahluwalia among front-runners to chair Lok Sabha
The government has chosen seven-time BJP MP, Dr Virendra Kumar, to be the pro-tem or the interim Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Dr Kumar, who won this time from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, will administer the oath to the newly elected members of the 17th Lok Sabha on June 17 and 18 following which he will preside over the election of the Speaker on June 19.
Since the Speaker is ideally meant to be neutral and has to indulge the Opposition, the government usually tries to elect as Speaker someone who is experienced enough, commands respect cutting across party lines and at same time is capable to complete the agenda of the government.
Of its big kitty of 303 MPs, the Modi government has several options from members who have not been made ministers to choose from as the Speaker of the 17th LS.
There is an outside chance of Virendra Kumar getting the coveted post. There is a precedence of Somnath Chatterjee becoming the Speaker after designated as LS pro-tem speaker. Being a Dalit with strong RSS background Kumar also fits in BJP’s scheme of things.
1. Radha Mohan Singh
Party veteran with RSS background
His name is among the front-runners for the coveted post. Union agriculture minister in previous Modi government, Radha Mohan Singh is a six-time MP. Another plus factor is that he comes from the RSS background as he began his political career overseeing ABVP activities. He was also Bihar state BJP chief for three years. Party sources say dropping him from ministerial berth was done keeping Spe-aker’s post in mind. Though his skills to handle the House with all the nitty-grittys of rules are a little suspect, he can be the choice to meet the aggression likely to be shown by the Opposition despite thin strength.
2. Maneka Gandhi
Eight-time MP with independent mind
Her name was in circulation as the pro-tem Speaker but after the selection of Virendra Kumar, she has become one of the contenders for the top Parliament post, especially after being dropped as a minister in the current government. As an eight-time MP, Maneka is the senior-most LS member. Being a woman also goes in her favour. However, her elevation to post of Speaker is being seen with scepticism as she has an independent mind and also does not come from the Sangh Parivar. Informed sources in BJP and in govt say she may not be the best choice because of missing persuasive skills.
3. SS Ahluwalia
One of the suavest & learned BJP men
He is among the suavest and learned BJP members, who also commands respect cutting across party lines and can steer the House with his wit and humour. Though, Ahluwalia is second-time Lok Sabha member, but has four-term experience as Rajya Sabha member and is also considered to be having good knowledge of parliamentary procedures and practices. Being a Sikh, he also fits the minority tag. However, his drawback is having a Congress background. Moreover, he is also seen as part of faction within the BJP which has been sidelined after Modi and Shah took reins of the government and party.
4. Will there be a Dark Horse?
Oram & Vasava too among contenders
There is still a large pool of eligible MPs who have the required experience of five or six terms. They include Jual Oram, five-term Tribal MP from Odisha, key state in BJP’s scheme of things; Mansukhbhai Vasava, another tribal from Gujarat and considered close to PM Modi and was minister of state for tribal affairs in last government; and Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi who represents Bijapur reserve seat in Karnataka. On the basis of sheer experience, Anant Kumar Hegde also fits the criteria as he has been elected for six terms. But at 51, he is too young for the post and is also infamous for his caustic remarks.