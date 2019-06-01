BJP sees terrorists wherever Muslims live: Owaisi slams MoS Home Kishan Reddy for linking Hyderabad with terrorism

He also said that the BJP was jealous of the progress of Hyderabad, which is considered to be the second largest IT hub in the country.

Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy for linking Hyderabad with terrorism and alleged that the BJP sees terrorists wherever Muslims live.

Talking to a newspaper, Reddy, MP from Secunderabad, had on Friday said: "Wherever in the county, a terrorist incident happens, its roots are in Hyderabad." He also called Hyderabad a terror safe zone.

Reacting to Reddy's statement, Owaisi said, "He has spoken in a disgraceful manner even before taking charge. Talking like this in an irresponsible manner does not suit a minister. But we expect them to talk like this because wherever they (BJP) see Muslims, they see terrorists."