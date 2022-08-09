In pics: Nitish Kumar marches with Tejashwi Yadav to repeat 2015 pact after quitting NDA

After resigning from NDA, Nitish Kumar was spotted leaving Rabri Devi's residence in Patna with Tejashwi Yadav.
After Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ended the alliance with the BJP, the opposition is likely to extend him support, said RJD sources to ANI. Nitish Kumar recently met Governor Phagu Chauhan at 4 pm at Raj Bhavan and has submitted his resignation. Nitish Kumar was seen leaving Rabri Devi's residence with Tejashwi Yadav.
The RJD had emerged as the single-largest party in the 2020 Assembly elections in which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 125 seats- BJP won 74, the JD(U) bagged 43, the Vikassheel Insaan Party got 4 and Hindustan Awaam Party (Secular) bagged 4 seats.
The decision of Nitish Kumar to leave NDA and go back to the RJD has left experts speculating about Kumar’s political future and whether the latest political summersault by Kumar will help him fulfill his dream of entering the national arena.
Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar had been in the alliance between 2015 and 2017, but they later pulled the plug on the JDU-RJD government due to the corruption allegations against the Yadav family.
JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar told RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, let us gorget what happened in 2017 and begin a new chapter.
Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were seen leaving together the residence of Rabri Devi in Patna.
