In pics: Nitish Kumar marches with Tejashwi Yadav to repeat 2015 pact after quitting NDA

After resigning from NDA, Nitish Kumar was spotted leaving Rabri Devi's residence in Patna with Tejashwi Yadav.

After Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ended the alliance with the BJP, the opposition is likely to extend him support, said RJD sources to ANI. Nitish Kumar recently met Governor Phagu Chauhan at 4 pm at Raj Bhavan and has submitted his resignation. Nitish Kumar was seen leaving Rabri Devi's residence with Tejashwi Yadav.

The RJD had emerged as the single-largest party in the 2020 Assembly elections in which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 125 seats- BJP won 74, the JD(U) bagged 43, the Vikassheel Insaan Party got 4 and Hindustan Awaam Party (Secular) bagged 4 seats.

Read: Bihar political crisis LIVE: Nitish Kumar quits as CM, set to form government with RJD