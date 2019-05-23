Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP-JD(U) alliance pays off, NDA wins 39 seats

Bihar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 Live updates of 40 seats: High security in place in the state after opposition's warning.

The counting of votes for 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar began at 8 am on Thursday. The Election Commission officials said all arrangements have been made for smooth counting of votes.

There are 33 counting centres across the state where votes will be counted.

The opposition Mahagathbandhan in Bihar has alleged that attempts were being made to manipulate Lok Sabha poll results in favour of the ruling NDA and warned blood may spill on the streets on account of tremendous public anger.

Exit polls have been unanimous in predicting another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with some forecasting a majority for the BJP on its own.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, however, termed as "bogus" the doubts raised by political parties about misuse of EVMs.

The chief minister said the use of EVMs has brought about a lot of transparency in the electoral process.

