In pics: Bihar engineer home raided, Rs 1 crore cash and jewellery seized

Bihar: Crores of cash, jewellery and other things were recovered from Bihar's engineer Sanjay Kumar Rai after the Vigilance Department raided his 3-4 premises in Patna and Kishanganj on Saturday.
Rai is an Executive Engineer of the Kishanganj Division of the Rural Works Department (RWD). The team targeted Rai after receiving information about bribes from the junior engineer and cashiers.
Here's what Vigilance Department recovered from his premises:
1. Rs 1 crore cash
Submitting a case in the disproportionate assets case, the Vigilance Department conducts raided and found about Rs 1 crore in cash in the search at the residence of Executive Engineer Sanjay Kumar Rai on Indrapuri Road No 10 of Patna. (Photo: ANI)
2. Jwellery
Sujit Sagar, DSP Vigilance, has said that apart from cash, some jewellery has also been recovered during the raid. Cash counting is underway. (Photo: ANI)
3. Documents
Several other documents have also been found in the raid which is being conducted in the disproportionate assets case. A note counting machine has been installed due to the recovery of the huge amount of cash. (Photo: ANI)
4. FIR against the engineer
After an investigation, an FIR has been filed against engineer Rai, Sujit Sagar, DSP Vigilance stated, ANI reported. (Photo: ANI)