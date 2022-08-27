In pics: Bihar engineer home raided, Rs 1 crore cash and jewellery seized

Bihar: Several other documents have also been found in the raid which is being conducted in the disproportionate assets case.

Bihar: Crores of cash, jewellery and other things were recovered from Bihar's engineer Sanjay Kumar Rai after the Vigilance Department raided his 3-4 premises in Patna and Kishanganj on Saturday.

Rai is an Executive Engineer of the Kishanganj Division of the Rural Works Department (RWD). The team targeted Rai after receiving information about bribes from the junior engineer and cashiers.

Here's what Vigilance Department recovered from his premises: