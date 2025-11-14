Bihar Election Results 2025 Updates: Tejashwi Yadav, Anant Singh, Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal Yadav and more; How are key contenders performing so far

Zarine Khan's daughter Farah Khan Ali slams insensitivity towards Dharmendra's health, her mother's cremation: 'Are we as a nation...'
Monica Singh | Nov 14, 2025, 01:33 PM IST
1.Tejashwi Yadav Trails in Raghopur
Tejashwi Yadav, the CM face for the Mahagathbandhan, is trailing in Raghopur, a seat he has held since 2015. Despite being a key figure in Bihar politics, Tejashwi is behind BJP’s Satish Kumar by over 3,000 votes.
2.Tej Pratap Yadav Struggles in Mahua
Tej Pratap Yadav, who had floated his own party after a fallout with the RJD, is in fourth position in Mahua. With just over 3,000 votes, he is significantly behind LJP (RV)’s Sanjay Kumar Singh, who is leading with over 5,000 votes.
3.Khesari Lal Yadav Trails in Chapra
Shatrughan Yadav, known by his stage name Khesari Lal Yadav, is trailing in the Chapra seat against BJP’s Chhoti Kumari. Despite his strong fan base as a Bhojpuri film star, Khesari’s political debut isn’t going as planned, with him losing ground to the BJP candidate.
4.Maithili Thakur Surprises in Alinagar
In a surprising upset, BJP’s Maithili Thakur, a new face in politics, has taken a strong lead in Alinagar, with a margin of over 8,500 votes after six rounds of counting. Her unexpected surge highlights the growing appeal of new candidates in Bihar politics.
5.Anant Singh’s Strong Position
Meanwhile, Anant Singh, a prominent candidate, is leading in his constituency, showing the continued influence of local leaders in Bihar's political landscape.