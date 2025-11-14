Bihar Election Results 2025 Updates: Tejashwi Yadav, Anant Singh, Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal Yadav and more; How are key contenders performing so far

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Zarine Khan's daughter Farah Khan Ali slams insensitivity towards Dharmendra's health, her mother's cremation: 'Are we as a nation...'

Bihar Election 2025: Will BJP reject Nitish Kumar, form own government with Samrat Chaudhary as CM?

Meet actress, whose debut film bombed at box office, has worked with Dharmendra, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra, no solo hit yet; her father is...

Who was Kamini Kaushal? Dharmendra's first co-star, India's oldest living actress, last seen in...

Why India celebrates Children’s Day? Jawaharlal Nehru's vision for every child's right

Bihar Election 2025: RJD's viral 'Aree tum Bhai Virendra ko Nahi Jante' meme, Bhai Virendra winning or losing from Maner?

Bihar Election 2025: Prashant Kishor said he would quit politics if Nitish Kumar's JDU crosses 25 seats, will he?

Nitish Kumar Cabinet Minister, Bhojpuri filmmaker and doctor who treated patients for free, Sunil Kumar winning Biharsharif by....

Bihar Election 2025: Hence proved! Cash transfer easiest route to election win? How Nitish Kumar's scheme helps NDA?

Bihar Election Results 2025: Memes flood internet as NDA crosses 200-mark, Tejashwi Yadav trails; netizens say, '5 more years of....'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Zarine Khan's daughter Farah Khan Ali slams insensitivity towards Dharmendra's health, her mother's cremation: 'Are we as a nation...'

Farah Khan Ali slams insensitivity towards Dharmendra, mother Zarine Khan

Meet actress, whose debut film bombed at box office, has worked with Dharmendra, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra, no solo hit yet; her father is...

Meet actress, whose debut film bombed at box office, no solo hit, father is...

Who was Kamini Kaushal? Dharmendra's first co-star, India's oldest living actress, last seen in...

Who was Kamini Kaushal? Dharmendra's first co-star, India's oldest living actres

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bihar Election Results 2025 Updates: Tejashwi Yadav, Anant Singh, Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal Yadav and more; How are key contenders performing so far

Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: 5 key contenders performing so far

From Nitish's magic to Modi's 'Hanuman' impact, PK's failed experiment: 5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025

5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025

Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', it is named after...

Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', i

HomePhotos

INDIA

Bihar Election Results 2025 Updates: Tejashwi Yadav, Anant Singh, Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal Yadav and more; How are key contenders performing so far

The 2025 Bihar Assembly election results are still coming in, but the current trends indicate a significant shift toward the NDA. As the counting continues, there will likely be more surprises and upsets. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Monica Singh | Nov 14, 2025, 01:33 PM IST

1.Tejashwi Yadav Trails in Raghopur

Tejashwi Yadav Trails in Raghopur
1

Tejashwi Yadav, the CM face for the Mahagathbandhan, is trailing in Raghopur, a seat he has held since 2015. Despite being a key figure in Bihar politics, Tejashwi is behind BJP’s Satish Kumar by over 3,000 votes.

Advertisement

2.Tej Pratap Yadav Struggles in Mahua

Tej Pratap Yadav Struggles in Mahua
2

Tej Pratap Yadav, who had floated his own party after a fallout with the RJD, is in fourth position in Mahua. With just over 3,000 votes, he is significantly behind LJP (RV)’s Sanjay Kumar Singh, who is leading with over 5,000 votes.

3.Khesari Lal Yadav Trails in Chapra

Khesari Lal Yadav Trails in Chapra
3

Shatrughan Yadav, known by his stage name Khesari Lal Yadav, is trailing in the Chapra seat against BJP’s Chhoti Kumari. Despite his strong fan base as a Bhojpuri film star, Khesari’s political debut isn’t going as planned, with him losing ground to the BJP candidate.

4.Maithili Thakur Surprises in Alinagar

Maithili Thakur Surprises in Alinagar
4

In a surprising upset, BJP’s Maithili Thakur, a new face in politics, has taken a strong lead in Alinagar, with a margin of over 8,500 votes after six rounds of counting. Her unexpected surge highlights the growing appeal of new candidates in Bihar politics.

TRENDING NOW

5.Anant Singh’s Strong Position

Anant Singh’s Strong Position
5

Meanwhile, Anant Singh, a prominent candidate, is leading in his constituency, showing the continued influence of local leaders in Bihar's political landscape.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Zarine Khan's daughter Farah Khan Ali slams insensitivity towards Dharmendra's health, her mother's cremation: 'Are we as a nation...'
Farah Khan Ali slams insensitivity towards Dharmendra, mother Zarine Khan
Bihar Election 2025: Will BJP reject Nitish Kumar, form own government with Samrat Chaudhary as CM?
Bihar Election 2025:Will BJP reject Nitish, form government with Samrat as CM??
Meet actress, whose debut film bombed at box office, has worked with Dharmendra, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra, no solo hit yet; her father is...
Meet actress, whose debut film bombed at box office, no solo hit, father is...
Who was Kamini Kaushal? Dharmendra's first co-star, India's oldest living actress, last seen in...
Who was Kamini Kaushal? Dharmendra's first co-star, India's oldest living actres
Why India celebrates Children’s Day? Jawaharlal Nehru's vision for every child's right
Why India celebrates Children’s Day? Jawaharlal Nehru's vision for every child's
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bihar Election Results 2025 Updates: Tejashwi Yadav, Anant Singh, Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal Yadav and more; How are key contenders performing so far
Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: 5 key contenders performing so far
From Nitish's magic to Modi's 'Hanuman' impact, PK's failed experiment: 5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', it is named after...
Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', i
Bihar Election Results 2025: Congress trails far behind NDA, but gives tough contest in THESE constituencies; check list here
Bihar Election Results 2025: Congress is leading in 4 constituencies
RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad's ancestral house in Fulwariya: Iconic place where he began his political journey; See PHOTOS
RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad's ancestral house in Fulwariya
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE