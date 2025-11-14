Bihar Election Results 2025: Congress trails far behind NDA, but gives tough contest in THESE constituencies; check list here

Zarine Khan's daughter Farah Khan Ali slams insensitivity towards Dharmendra's health, her mother's cremation: 'Are we as a nation...'
INDIA
Vaishali Shastri | Nov 14, 2025, 01:57 PM IST
1.Congress's Surendra Prasad leads with massive votes
Congress's Surendra Prasad is leading in Valmiki constituency with 42672 (+ 898) votes while Janata Dal United's Dhirendra Pratap Singh Alias Rinku Singh, his biggest competitor, is trailing behind with 41774 (-898) votes.
2.Congress' MD Qamrul Hoda leaves behind BJP's Sweety Singh
Congress' MD Qamrul Hoda is leading in Kishanganj constituency with 43981 (+ 10497) votes far ahead of BJP's Sweety Singh who is trailing behind with 33484 (-10497) votes. AIMIM's Shams Aghaz is third with 27766 (-16215) votes.
3.Congress's Manohar Prasad Singh leads with small margin
Congress's Manohar Prasad Singh is leading in Manihari constituency but with a small margin as while he has secured 45882 (+ 7322) votes, JD(U)'s Shambhu Kumar Suman is trailing behind with only 38560 (-7322) votes. Jan Suraaj Party's Bablu Soren is also just behind them with 5086 (-40796) votes.
4.Congress' Amita Bhushan is leading against BJP's Kundan Kumar
Congress' Amita Bhushan is leading with 41004 (+ 7270) votes while BJP's Kunadan Kumar is trailing behind with 33734 (-7270). Jan Suraaj Party's Surendra Kumar Sahni is trailing far behind.