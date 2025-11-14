Bihar Election Results 2025: Congress trails far behind NDA, but gives tough contest in THESE constituencies; check list here

3 . Congress's Manohar Prasad Singh leads with small margin

3

Congress's Manohar Prasad Singh is leading in Manihari constituency but with a small margin as while he has secured 45882 (+ 7322) votes, JD(U)'s Shambhu Kumar Suman is trailing behind with only 38560 (-7322) votes. Jan Suraaj Party's Bablu Soren is also just behind them with 5086 (-40796) votes.