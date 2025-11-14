Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: How rich is NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar?

Bihar Election 2025: Is Congress pulling Mahagathbandhan down? Did Rahul Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' fail to convert crowd into votes?
INDIA
Aseem Sharma | Nov 14, 2025, 08:37 AM IST
1.NDA's CM face
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is again with the face of the BJP and JDU-led NDA in the Assembly Elections 2025, is among the longest-serving chief ministers in India.
2.How rich is Nitish Kumar?
The counting of votes in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is currently underway. Ahead of the final results, let us take a look at Nitish Kumar's financial status and how rich the NDA's CM face is.
3.Total Assets
As of late 2024 and early 2025 financial disclosures, Nitish Kumar had declared total assets of USD 200,000 (approximately Rs 1.7 crore).
4.Cash and Bank Balance
5.Car and Immovable Assets
He owns a Ford EcoSport car (2015 model). He also has 13 cows and 10 calves. He also has a 1,000 square feet apartment in New Delhi's Dwarka, which he purchased in 2004.