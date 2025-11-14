Bihar Assembly Election 2025: How rich is Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav?

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Zarine Khan's daughter Farah Khan Ali slams insensitivity towards Dharmendra's health, her mother's cremation: 'Are we as a nation...'

Bihar Election 2025: Will BJP reject Nitish Kumar, form own government with Samrat Chaudhary as CM?

Meet actress, whose debut film bombed at box office, has worked with Dharmendra, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra, no solo hit yet; her father is...

Who was Kamini Kaushal? Dharmendra's first co-star, India's oldest living actress, last seen in...

Why India celebrates Children’s Day? Jawaharlal Nehru's vision for every child's right

Bihar Election 2025: RJD's viral 'Aree tum Bhai Virendra ko Nahi Jante' meme, Bhai Virendra winning or losing from Maner?

Bihar Election 2025: Prashant Kishor said he would quit politics if Nitish Kumar's JDU crosses 25 seats, will he?

Nitish Kumar Cabinet Minister, Bhojpuri filmmaker and doctor who treated patients for free, Sunil Kumar winning Biharsharif by....

Bihar Election 2025: Hence proved! Cash transfer easiest route to election win? How Nitish Kumar's scheme helps NDA?

Bihar Election Results 2025: Memes flood internet as NDA crosses 200-mark, Tejashwi Yadav trails; netizens say, '5 more years of....'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Zarine Khan's daughter Farah Khan Ali slams insensitivity towards Dharmendra's health, her mother's cremation: 'Are we as a nation...'

Farah Khan Ali slams insensitivity towards Dharmendra, mother Zarine Khan

Meet actress, whose debut film bombed at box office, has worked with Dharmendra, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra, no solo hit yet; her father is...

Meet actress, whose debut film bombed at box office, no solo hit, father is...

Who was Kamini Kaushal? Dharmendra's first co-star, India's oldest living actress, last seen in...

Who was Kamini Kaushal? Dharmendra's first co-star, India's oldest living actres

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bihar Election Results 2025 Updates: Tejashwi Yadav, Anant Singh, Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal Yadav and more; How are key contenders performing so far

Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: 5 key contenders performing so far

From Nitish's magic to Modi's 'Hanuman' impact, PK's failed experiment: 5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025

5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025

Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', it is named after...

Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', i

HomePhotos

INDIA

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: How rich is Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav?

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: The counting of votes for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is currently underway. Ahead of the final results, let us take a look the financial seat of the Chief Minister face of the Mahagathbandhan, Tejashwi Yadav.

Aseem Sharma | Nov 14, 2025, 12:43 PM IST

1.Tejashwi declares assets

Tejashwi declares assets
1

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who filed his nomination from Raghopur seat in Bihar, declared his financial assets, both movable and immovable.

 

Advertisement

2.Total Assets

Total Assets
2

According to the affidavit, Tejashwi owns assets worth Rs 8.1 crore, whereas his wife Rajshree aka Rachel Iris Godinho owns assets worth Rs 1.88 crore.

 

3.Cash in hand and in bank accounts

Cash in hand and in bank accounts
3

As per the affidavit, Tejashwi has a total of Rs 1.5 lakh cash in hand and Rs 55.55 lakh in several bank accounts.

 

4.Owns several grams of bullion

Owns several grams of bullion
4

Tejashwi also revealed that he has 200 grams of gold and his wife has 480 grams of gold, along with 2 kg of silver.

TRENDING NOW

    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Zarine Khan's daughter Farah Khan Ali slams insensitivity towards Dharmendra's health, her mother's cremation: 'Are we as a nation...'
    Farah Khan Ali slams insensitivity towards Dharmendra, mother Zarine Khan
    Bihar Election 2025: Will BJP reject Nitish Kumar, form own government with Samrat Chaudhary as CM?
    Bihar Election 2025:Will BJP reject Nitish, form government with Samrat as CM??
    Meet actress, whose debut film bombed at box office, has worked with Dharmendra, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra, no solo hit yet; her father is...
    Meet actress, whose debut film bombed at box office, no solo hit, father is...
    Who was Kamini Kaushal? Dharmendra's first co-star, India's oldest living actress, last seen in...
    Who was Kamini Kaushal? Dharmendra's first co-star, India's oldest living actres
    Why India celebrates Children’s Day? Jawaharlal Nehru's vision for every child's right
    Why India celebrates Children’s Day? Jawaharlal Nehru's vision for every child's
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Bihar Election Results 2025 Updates: Tejashwi Yadav, Anant Singh, Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal Yadav and more; How are key contenders performing so far
    Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: 5 key contenders performing so far
    From Nitish's magic to Modi's 'Hanuman' impact, PK's failed experiment: 5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
    5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
    Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', it is named after...
    Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', i
    Bihar Election Results 2025: Congress trails far behind NDA, but gives tough contest in THESE constituencies; check list here
    Bihar Election Results 2025: Congress is leading in 4 constituencies
    RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad's ancestral house in Fulwariya: Iconic place where he began his political journey; See PHOTOS
    RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad's ancestral house in Fulwariya
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE