Bihar Assembly Election 2025: How rich is Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav?

Zarine Khan's daughter Farah Khan Ali slams insensitivity towards Dharmendra's health, her mother's cremation: 'Are we as a nation...'
Bihar Election 2025: Will BJP reject Nitish Kumar, form own government with Samrat Chaudhary as CM?
Meet actress, whose debut film bombed at box office, has worked with Dharmendra, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra, no solo hit yet; her father is...
Who was Kamini Kaushal? Dharmendra's first co-star, India's oldest living actress, last seen in...
Why India celebrates Children’s Day? Jawaharlal Nehru's vision for every child's right
Bihar Election 2025: RJD's viral 'Aree tum Bhai Virendra ko Nahi Jante' meme, Bhai Virendra winning or losing from Maner?
Bihar Election 2025: Prashant Kishor said he would quit politics if Nitish Kumar's JDU crosses 25 seats, will he?
Nitish Kumar Cabinet Minister, Bhojpuri filmmaker and doctor who treated patients for free, Sunil Kumar winning Biharsharif by....
Bihar Election 2025: Hence proved! Cash transfer easiest route to election win? How Nitish Kumar's scheme helps NDA?
Bihar Election Results 2025: Memes flood internet as NDA crosses 200-mark, Tejashwi Yadav trails; netizens say, '5 more years of....'
INDIA
Aseem Sharma | Nov 14, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
1.Tejashwi declares assets
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who filed his nomination from Raghopur seat in Bihar, declared his financial assets, both movable and immovable.
2.Total Assets
According to the affidavit, Tejashwi owns assets worth Rs 8.1 crore, whereas his wife Rajshree aka Rachel Iris Godinho owns assets worth Rs 1.88 crore.
3.Cash in hand and in bank accounts
As per the affidavit, Tejashwi has a total of Rs 1.5 lakh cash in hand and Rs 55.55 lakh in several bank accounts.
4.Owns several grams of bullion
Tejashwi also revealed that he has 200 grams of gold and his wife has 480 grams of gold, along with 2 kg of silver.