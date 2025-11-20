FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, man portable with range up to 2km, know what are its features, range, weight

US has approved a possible sale of the FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank guided missile system and the M982A1 Excalibur precision-guided artillery projectiles to India. FGM 148 Javelin missiles is made in US, highly-advanced shoulder-launched anti tank guided missile. What are it features?

Vanshika Tyagi | Nov 20, 2025, 11:51 AM IST

1.Man Portable missile

Man Portable missile
1

The Javelin missile system, a collaborative effort between RTX and Lockheed Martin. It is Man-Portable, which means it can used by soldiers on the grounds. Soldiers can relocate or reload immediately after launch. 

2.Range and weight

Range and weight
2

It enables infantry units to accurately strike armored targets from a distance. The range of the standard variant is around 2.5 km, while its advanced variants can reach up to 4 km. It weighs approximately 5.11 kg.

3.Fire and Forget design feature

Fire and Forget design feature
3

Javelin Missile is a fire and forget missile with lock-on before launch. It guides itself to the target, after its launch.  It's design features an automatic infrared guidance, which ensures that the user can seek for cover immediately after launch.

4.Its attack system

Its attack system
4

The missile is highly effective to launch an attack flight profile against armored vehicles, attacking the usually thinner top armor. It can also launch direct attack against buildings, targets too close for top attack, targets under obstructions, and helicopters.

5.soft launch then quick movement

soft launch then quick movement
5

The missile is ejected from the launcher to a safe distance from the operator before the main rocket motors ignite. It is extremely hard to identify the launcher. There is also a backblast from the launch tube which poses a hazard to nearby personnel. The soldiers can move as soon as the "fire-and-forget" missile has been launched or immediately prepare to fire on their next target. There is also a backblast from the launch tube which poses a hazard to nearby personnel.

6.Carried out by two soldiers

Carried out by two soldiers
6

The missile system is carried by two soldiers consisting of a gunner and an ammunition bearer. The gunner aims and fires the missile and the ammunition bearer scans for prospective targets, watches for threats like enemy vehicles or troops and ensures that personnel and obstacles are clear of the missile's launch backblast. One of the soldier can also carry out the system.

7.Used in 5000 engagements

Used in 5000 engagements
7

The missile has a reusable unit, and works with  a disposable launch tube. It has been used in 5000 engagements in conflicts, till now. It can be deployed from multiple platforms & it also can be used in all weather conditions.

 

8.What countries are its operators

What countries are its operators
8

Some of its current operators are Australia, US, France, New Zealand, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, UK and Saudi Arabia, India is its potential operators.

 

