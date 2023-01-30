Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress mega event to conclude today, top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey | In Pics

The Congress party's massive "Bharat Jodo Yatra," which visited 12 different states and union territories will come to an end after an official ending ceremony on Monday in Srinagar. On the penultimate day of the Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march, Rahul Gandhi raised the national flag at the iconic clock tower of Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will unfurl the national flag and dedicate a monument to the Bharat Jodo Yatra at the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters before leading the rally at the stadium. In this regard, here are some top moments of Rahul Gandhi from Bharat Jodo Yatra.