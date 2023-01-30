Search icon
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress mega event to conclude today, top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey | In Pics

After travelling across 12 states and union territories, Congress' "Bharat Jodo Yatra" ended on Sunday in Srinagar.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 30, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

The Congress party's massive "Bharat Jodo Yatra," which visited 12 different states and union territories will come to an end after an official ending ceremony on Monday in Srinagar. On the penultimate day of the Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march, Rahul Gandhi raised the national flag at the iconic clock tower of Lal Chowk in Srinagar. 

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will unfurl the national flag and dedicate a monument to the Bharat Jodo Yatra at the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters before leading the rally at the stadium. In this regard, here are some top moments of Rahul Gandhi from Bharat Jodo Yatra.

 

1. Bharat Jodo Yatra - Top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey

Bharat Jodo Yatra - Top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey
1/12

Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin launched the Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 7, 2022. Its primary goal was to voice disapproval of politics characterised by "fear, intolerance, and prejudice," as well as the economics of job loss, rising unemployment, and widening income disparity.

2. Bharat Jodo Yatra - Top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey

Bharat Jodo Yatra - Top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey
2/12

On his first day at Kanyakumari, before setting out on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi spoke to a large crowd.

3. Bharat Jodo Yatra - Top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey

Bharat Jodo Yatra - Top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey
3/12

During the march, Rahul Gandhi has addressed over 275 scheduled walking encounters, 12 public gatherings, over 100 corner meetings, 13 press briefings, and over 100 sitting chats.

4. Bharat Jodo Yatra - Top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey

Bharat Jodo Yatra - Top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey
4/12

Rahul Gandhi taking part in an exhibition of the ancient sport of snake boat racing at Alappuzha, Kerala. Rahul Gandhi attempted the snake boat race and posted a video of himself rowing in unison with two guys sat on each side of the boat.

5. Bharat Jodo Yatra - Top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey

Bharat Jodo Yatra - Top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey
5/12

While on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi has spoken with a large number of young people who have brought up the subject of youth unemployment to him.

6. Bharat Jodo Yatra - Top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey

Bharat Jodo Yatra - Top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey
6/12

After Mulayam Singh Yadav, a veteran politician, died away after a lengthy illness, Rahul Gandhi and other top congress leaders held a moment of silence to pay tribute to him.

7. Bharat Jodo Yatra - Top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey

Bharat Jodo Yatra - Top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey
7/12

Rahul Gandhi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, by visiting the Khadi Gramudyog Centre in Badanavalu village in Mysuru.

8. Bharat Jodo Yatra - Top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey

Bharat Jodo Yatra - Top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey
8/12

The Congress maintained a systematic connection with the BJP-led NDA administration headed by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

9. Bharat Jodo Yatra - Top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey

Bharat Jodo Yatra - Top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey
9/12

On October 6, while the Bharat Jodo Yatra was in the Mandya region of Karnataka, Sonia Gandhi accompanied his son Rahul. The mother-son team marched for a few kilometres when Rahul persuaded her mother to enjoy the convenience of a vehicle.

10. Bharat Jodo Yatra - Top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey

Bharat Jodo Yatra - Top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey
10/12

During his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi has been holding rallies in front of large crowds. The day Rahul Gandhi spoke at a public gathering in Mysuru when it was pouring outside was one of the most memorable. Rahul kept talking in the pouring rain.

11. Bharat Jodo Yatra - Top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey

Bharat Jodo Yatra - Top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey
11/12

After starting from Kanyakumari, Rahul Gandhi leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.  

12. Bharat Jodo Yatra - Top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey

Bharat Jodo Yatra - Top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey
12/12

On the eve of the last day of the Kanyakumari to Kashmir walk on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi hoisted the Indian National Flag atop Srinagar's iconic Lal Chowk clock tower.

