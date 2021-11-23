Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Bengaluru rains! Cars float, streets submerged as heavy rainfall lashes city - SEE PICS

The government has deputed relief teams, including police departments, to take up emergency measures.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 23, 2021, 11:53 AM IST

All major dams are nearing full capacity while 54 localities in the city were waterlogged throwing normal life out of gear as heavy rains continued to batter Karnataka on Monday (November 22).

Several apartments were inundated after Singapura Lake situated on 66 acres breached in the morning. The government has deputed relief teams, including police departments, to take up emergency measures.

Yelahanka locality in Bengaluru is the worst affected with 45 places being waterlogged. Many houses and apartments in Mahadevapura, Vidyaranyapuram, Allalasandra and Rajarajeshwarinagar localities are also submerged.

1. Waterlogged house

Waterlogged house
1/6

Yelahanka-Chikkaballapur Road, Bengaluru-Doddaballapur roads are also inundated with water causing severe inconvenience to vehicle riders. 

2. NDRF

NDRF
2/6

All major dams in the state are almost full following heavy rains since November beginning. Major dams-- Krishnarajasagar (KRS), Kabini, Bhadra and Tungabhadra-- were filled to their capacity on Saturday. Three hydel energy reservoirs and other six dams are almost full.

3. Floating cars

Floating cars
3/6

Cauvery basin has recorded 95 per cent water storage and Krishna basin has seen 92 per cent of water storage. Measures have been taken to ensure the safety of people living in low-lying areas as there will be huge water outflow from dams. 

 

4. Wading through water

Wading through water
4/6

Officials said 80,000 cusecs of water is being released from Tungabhadra dam in the state.

5. Rescue operation

Rescue operation
5/6

The lakes in various cities across Karnataka which have not been filled since decades are full and most of them breached. Authorities have initiated safety measures. SDRF conduct the rescue operation of the residents of Kendriya Vihar apartment after the overflow of Allalasandra Lake following heavy rainfall, at Yelahanka, in Bengaluru on Monday.

6. Taking stock

Taking stock
6/6

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai inspects the rain-affected areas at Hoskote, in Bengaluru on Monday.

(Photos: ANI, Text: IANS)

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MAH CET MCA Result 2022 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.