Bengaluru rains! Cars float, streets submerged as heavy rainfall lashes city - SEE PICS

The government has deputed relief teams, including police departments, to take up emergency measures.

All major dams are nearing full capacity while 54 localities in the city were waterlogged throwing normal life out of gear as heavy rains continued to batter Karnataka on Monday (November 22).

Several apartments were inundated after Singapura Lake situated on 66 acres breached in the morning. The government has deputed relief teams, including police departments, to take up emergency measures.

Yelahanka locality in Bengaluru is the worst affected with 45 places being waterlogged. Many houses and apartments in Mahadevapura, Vidyaranyapuram, Allalasandra and Rajarajeshwarinagar localities are also submerged.