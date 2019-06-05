'Bengal's Arvind Kejriwal': Twitter on man who went on dharna outside GF's house to get married

2/4

The prospective groom was about to visit Lipika's home. Sensing that he has little time to get back love, Ananta started a fast cum dharna in front of Lipika's house from Sunday. He was carrying a placard where it was written, 'Give back my eight years'. Soon people got wind of this unique dharna and came out in support of Ananta. In the meanwhile, the family of the guy who was set to marry Lipika also arrived in the spot. Police too reached the dharna location but they couldn't stop Ananta from keeping his fast to get back his love. As the hours went on, Ananta's health worsened and he was rushed to the hospital.