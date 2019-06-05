'Bengal's Arvind Kejriwal': Twitter on man who went on dharna outside GF's house to get married

Twitter divided over Bengali man who
It is a popular stereotype that Bengal is a land of rallies, processions, and dharnas. So far such things were mainly seen for political or social activities where a group of individuals took that path to ensure their message reaches a large section of the people. But dharna and fast for getting back love are rarely heard of, though this is precisely what happened in West Bengal's Dhupguri. Ananta Burman was in a relationship with a girl named Lipika for last eight years. But recently, Lipika had stopped all communication with him. She had virtually become incommunicado over phone, WhatsApp and other social media sites.
1. Dharna outside girlfriend's house
2. Rushed to hospital
The prospective groom was about to visit Lipika's home. Sensing that he has little time to get back love, Ananta started a fast cum dharna in front of Lipika's house from Sunday. He was carrying a placard where it was written, 'Give back my eight years'. Soon people got wind of this unique dharna and came out in support of Ananta. In the meanwhile, the family of the guy who was set to marry Lipika also arrived in the spot. Police too reached the dharna location but they couldn't stop Ananta from keeping his fast to get back his love. As the hours went on, Ananta's health worsened and he was rushed to the hospital.
3. Locals intervene
Finally, Lipika agreed to marry her old boyfriend and after intervention from locals, her family also came around. Ananta and Lipika got married instantly and went to a local mandir to complete all rituals. Pyar kiya to dharna kiya may well be the buzzword of Ananta- Lipika's marital life.
4. How Twitter reacted
People actually think this is romantic?? It's terrible. https://t.co/I7Iv3v4lRR— Nayanika (@nayanikaaa) June 4, 2019
Bengal ka kejriwal.— प्रदीप यादव (@thepradeep01) June 4, 2019
That’s emotional and mental abuse! So wrong. So very very wrong.— Erica (@ericasinx) June 4, 2019
June 4, 2019
Now that's the political way to achieve true love. Revolution starts in Bengal always. https://t.co/anGAOkPhxe— Sadhak Surender Singhee (@SurenderSinghee) June 4, 2019
This one man will inspire thousands of others to kill themselves https://t.co/czHQRKzX3H— Insanely Sane (@Sanity_3) June 4, 2019
Only bongs know how to preserve and utilize their culture... I mean, Dharna culture of course.. https://t.co/oJNltjU3PP— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 4, 2019
Dharna tactics really worked.. https://t.co/PdSK5adkhg— Dr Showkat Ahmed Bhat (@Aatish_3_Chinar) June 4, 2019
I too went in the front of my Ex house but there was already a small gathering of women sitting https://t.co/533s6B0tiS— aaru (@aartivert) June 4, 2019
*googles Vicky kaushal's address* https://t.co/zWp3NRvmGc— Elio (@chennnapoda) June 4, 2019
This is the worst thing one can do with his/her life and the partner's life. Period. https://t.co/wmRyakrUNu— तोहार Cheerkut ऊँगली (@MeetUunngLee) June 4, 2019
Food >>>>>>> Girl Friend https://t.co/DpUWuorczB— Mitul (@Eme2ul) June 4, 2019
Dedication Level : Infinity https://t.co/u1KRK1bqpA— Shreyank Mankani (@shreyankmankani) June 4, 2019
This is blackmail. The poor girl was intimidated & traumatized so she finally gave in. Please don’t glorify this as “finally convinces her”. https://t.co/9bLzp2BX2u— Saif (@isaifpatel) June 4, 2019
@ArvindKejriwal + @MamataOfficial = This guy! https://t.co/d6sLqCx9YS— Atul Kaushal (@TheAtulKaushal) June 4, 2019