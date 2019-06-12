Junior doctors in Kolkata attacked following patient's death, OPDs across Bengal to not function on Wednesday

Healthcare services were disrupted in West Bengal after junior doctors stopped working in all state-run medical institutions following the assault on two interns in a Kolkata hospital after the death of a patient.

The agitating junior doctors at the NRS Medical College and Hospital said there will be no work at any medical college and hospital in the state until they are given full protection.

Joint platform of doctors in solidarity with the struggling junior doctors have also called for an OPD boycott from 9 AM to 9 PM on Wednesday across private and government sectors. However, emergency wards across the state will continue to work as it is.

Kolkata doctor attack: Outdoor facility closed across Bengal

Medical services across the state have been affected on Tuesday with junior doctors going on strike across all the major hospitals in the state severely hampering workflow.

The doctors began the protest after couple of interns at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital was seriously injured following a clash between junior doctors and relatives of a patient who died late Monday night due to alleged negligence. Intern Paribaha Mukhopadhyay is still in a critical situation though he is said to be out of danger.

The state government has announced that they will pay for his medical expenses. USG report is fine and the doctors will keep him under 48 hours observation to check how his health is holding up. Paribaha has fractures in his right frontal region with contusions but he is fully conscious.

Another intern was also hit on his head by the protesting relatives of the dead patient.

With PTI inputs