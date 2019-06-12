Junior doctors in Kolkata attacked following patient's death, OPDs across Bengal to not function on Wednesday

Healthcare services were disrupted in West Bengal after junior doctors stopped working in all state-run medical institutions following the assault on an intern in a city hospital after the death of a patient.
Healthcare services were disrupted in West Bengal after junior doctors stopped working in all state-run medical institutions following the assault on two interns in a Kolkata hospital after the death of a patient.
The agitating junior doctors at the NRS Medical College and Hospital said there will be no work at any medical college and hospital in the state until they are given full protection.
Joint platform of doctors in solidarity with the struggling junior doctors have also called for an OPD boycott from 9 AM to 9 PM on Wednesday across private and government sectors. However, emergency wards across the state will continue to work as it is.
Kolkata doctor attack: Outdoor facility closed across Bengal
Medical services across the state have been affected on Tuesday with junior doctors going on strike across all the major hospitals in the state severely hampering workflow.
The doctors began the protest after couple of interns at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital was seriously injured following a clash between junior doctors and relatives of a patient who died late Monday night due to alleged negligence. Intern Paribaha Mukhopadhyay is still in a critical situation though he is said to be out of danger.
The state government has announced that they will pay for his medical expenses. USG report is fine and the doctors will keep him under 48 hours observation to check how his health is holding up. Paribaha has fractures in his right frontal region with contusions but he is fully conscious.
Another intern was also hit on his head by the protesting relatives of the dead patient.
1. How did this attack take place?
A clash erupted between junior doctors and relatives of a patient at a state-run hospital here late Monday night after the 75-year-old died due to alleged negligence, police said Tuesday.
An intern was injured in the clash and regular services at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital were disrupted as the junior doctors began a sit-in, demanding better security, they said.
Family members of Mohammed Shahid, a resident of Tangra, allegedly assaulted some junior doctors at around 11 pm last night after he died. As a result, a clash broke out, virtually turning the hospital premises into a battleground, the police said.
Shahid's family members were also angry over a delay in handing over his body, they added. In that process, Paribaha Mukhopadhyay was badly hurt including enduring injury in the skull.
A large team of police personnel from Entally police station intervened and restored to lathicharge to bring the situation under control, a senior Kolkata Police officer said.
More than 50 doctors shut the gates of the medical institution and began a sit-in on Monday night, demanding "protection", the police said.
West Bengal Medical Education Department director, Dr Pradip Kumar Mitra, visited the hospital and tried to persuade the doctors to withdraw their protest, but in vain.
Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya, who also visited the hospital, was met with resistance from the protesters. The protesters raised slogans and demanded better security for themselves.
"We are talking to them. We will appreciate if they withdraw their agitation and resume normal work as patients are suffering," the minister said.
The agitation also spread to other medical colleges and hospitals in the city, with junior doctors staging sit-ins in support of their colleagues at the NRS Hospital.
2. How is Paribaha doing now?
This is the diagnosis of the nursing home where Pratibaha Mukhopadhyay is currently admitted.
3. Doctors call for OPD strike Wednesday
Doctors association from across the state in solidarity with the junior doctors have called for stopping work in OPDs across the state in both private and government hospitals from 9 am to 9 pm on Wednesday. Emergency wards will be operational.
Paribaha Mukhopadhyay is currently recuperating. He is conscious and is said to be out of danger. CT scan has shown depressed fracture in the right frontal region with contusion. Repeat scan has shown no deterioration in condition and his USG report is normal.